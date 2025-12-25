Hospital underground: a safe shelter for patients and medics created in Kherson

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 6312 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 9980 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 12618 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 11186 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 11220 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11155 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 42623 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 60888 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31439 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 49246 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusives
Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 11633 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideo06:45 AM • 10463 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 9988 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 6914 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 6866 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 31301 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 60888 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 4322 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 7426 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 10244 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 18263 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 29700 views
Hospital underground: a safe shelter for patients and medics created in Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

An underground hospital-shelter with more than twenty beds, including intensive care units, has been set up in the Kherson region. This will allow for the provision of assistance in safe conditions, despite shelling.

Hospital underground: a safe shelter for patients and medics created in Kherson
In the Kherson region, an "underground hospital-shelter" has been set up. Now, medical staff will be able to provide assistance in safe conditions. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

Details

The "underground hospital" has more than twenty beds, including intensive care units, for critically ill and palliative patients.

Also equipped are a treatment room, a doctor's office, a medication storage room, premises for storing and sorting medical waste, sanitary rooms, and staff areas.

This is critically important. In just nine months of this year, the medical facility was visited more than six thousand times. From now on, both medics and patients will be safe even despite constant Russian shelling. The Kherson regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society helped with the arrangement of the shelter. I sincerely thank you for supporting the medical sector of the region.

- Prokudin emphasized.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko reported that 62,000 protective structures in Ukraine can accommodate only half of the population. The Civil Protection Shelters Coalition has been launched to develop and modernize protective structures.

