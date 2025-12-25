Hospital underground: a safe shelter for patients and medics created in Kherson

Photo: Kherson OVA

In the Kherson region, an "underground hospital-shelter" has been set up. Now, medical staff will be able to provide assistance in safe conditions. This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, as reported by UNN.

Details

The "underground hospital" has more than twenty beds, including intensive care units, for critically ill and palliative patients.

Also equipped are a treatment room, a doctor's office, a medication storage room, premises for storing and sorting medical waste, sanitary rooms, and staff areas.

This is critically important. In just nine months of this year, the medical facility was visited more than six thousand times. From now on, both medics and patients will be safe even despite constant Russian shelling. The Kherson regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society helped with the arrangement of the shelter. I sincerely thank you for supporting the medical sector of the region. - Prokudin emphasized.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko reported that 62,000 protective structures in Ukraine can accommodate only half of the population. The Civil Protection Shelters Coalition has been launched to develop and modernize protective structures.