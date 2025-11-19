A 20-year-old boy, who was trapped between slabs, was pulled alive from under the rubble in Ternopil - Mayor Nadal

During rescue operations in Ternopil, contact was established with a young man who was trapped under the rubble after the shelling. Later, rescuers pulled him out. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in the national telethon, and by Mayor Serhiy Nadal on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Nadal reported that the boy was rescued by unblocking him from under the rubble.

The injured person was pulled out from under the rubble. He is alive - said the mayor.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, who arrived at the scene of the shelling, reported that rescuers were able to hear and establish contact with a 20-year-old boy. He is located at the level of the fifth or sixth floor of the destroyed building. According to the minister, the young man is crushed by concrete structures.

He is crushed in this concrete sarcophagus, but he is alive and we hope that with those people who, God willing, survived, we will save them all - Klymenko said.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the destruction to find and help other possible victims.

Recall

In Ternopil, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 25 people died, including three children. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.

The Russians launched Kh-101 cruise missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported.