A 20-year-old boy, who was trapped between slabs, was pulled alive from under the rubble in Ternopil - Mayor Nadal

04:13 PM • 1586 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 3952 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15471 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 14327 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 12529 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 13959 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15449 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 21294 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 18369 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16455 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 21451 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 29906 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 29251 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 22171 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19337 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 15486 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 10162 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 19710 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 38545 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 38575 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 30215 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 31021 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 32208 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 49483 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43984 views
A 20-year-old boy, who was trapped between slabs, was pulled alive from under the rubble in Ternopil - Mayor Nadal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

Rescuers pulled a 20-year-old boy from under the rubble of a destroyed building in Ternopil. He was trapped by concrete structures but survived.

A 20-year-old boy, who was trapped between slabs, was pulled alive from under the rubble in Ternopil - Mayor Nadal

During rescue operations in Ternopil, contact was established with a young man who was trapped under the rubble after the shelling. Later, rescuers pulled him out. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko in the national telethon, and by Mayor Serhiy Nadal on Telegram, UNN reports.

Nadal reported that the boy was rescued by unblocking him from under the rubble.

The injured person was pulled out from under the rubble. He is alive

- said the mayor.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, who arrived at the scene of the shelling, reported that rescuers were able to hear and establish contact with a 20-year-old boy. He is located at the level of the fifth or sixth floor of the destroyed building. According to the minister, the young man is crushed by concrete structures.

He is crushed in this concrete sarcophagus, but he is alive and we hope that with those people who, God willing, survived, we will save them all

- Klymenko said.

Rescuers continue to work at the site of the destruction to find and help other possible victims.

In Ternopil, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 25 people died, including three children. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.

The Russians launched Kh-101 cruise missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported.

Alla Kiosak

Ihor Klymenko
Ternopil