04:13 PM • 9576 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14903 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21959 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17660 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14038 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14806 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 15911 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21578 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18592 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16625 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21953 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructions
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can make
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 40657 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 40587 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Ternopil has increased to 92 people, including 18 children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Ternopil after the Russian attack. The number of injured has risen to 92, including 18 children.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Ternopil has increased to 92 people, including 18 children

Emergency rescue operations are underway in Ternopil after the Russian attack. The number of injured has risen to 92, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Currently, 25 people are known to have died (including 3 children) and 92 injured, 18 of whom are children. Emergency workers rescued 46 people, including 7 children.

- the message says.

Ternopil declares three days of mourning after missile attack that killed dozens of civilians - mayor19.11.25, 16:10 • 2730 views

13 psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the sites, providing assistance to 145 people.

According to rescuers, Invincibility Points have been deployed, to which 12 people have already applied, 2 families of whom need housing.

Volunteers delivered food and essential items. A field kitchen has been set up.

Almost 200 rescuers from different regions of Ukraine, more than 50 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire-fighting robot, dog handlers and a unit of unmanned systems from Ternopil region, are involved in eliminating the consequences of the strikes.

The search and rescue operation continues under the coordination of Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk.

A 20-year-old boy, who was trapped between slabs, was pulled alive from under the rubble in Ternopil - Mayor Nadal19.11.25, 17:19 • 1604 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
charity
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Ternopil