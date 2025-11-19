The number of victims of the Russian attack in Ternopil has increased to 92 people, including 18 children
Kyiv • UNN
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in Ternopil after the Russian attack. The number of injured has risen to 92, including 18 children.
Currently, 25 people are known to have died (including 3 children) and 92 injured, 18 of whom are children. Emergency workers rescued 46 people, including 7 children.
13 psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the sites, providing assistance to 145 people.
According to rescuers, Invincibility Points have been deployed, to which 12 people have already applied, 2 families of whom need housing.
Volunteers delivered food and essential items. A field kitchen has been set up.
Almost 200 rescuers from different regions of Ukraine, more than 50 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including a fire-fighting robot, dog handlers and a unit of unmanned systems from Ternopil region, are involved in eliminating the consequences of the strikes.
The search and rescue operation continues under the coordination of Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and Head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk.
