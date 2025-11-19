$42.090.03
02:24 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7266 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 8004 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10920 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 14008 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
11:46 AM • 20360 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17778 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16070 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18737 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36066 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

02:24 PM • 4274 views
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36233 views
Ternopil declares three days of mourning after missile attack that killed dozens of civilians - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal announced that after Russia's night missile strike on residential areas of Ternopil, which resulted in the death of civilians, a three-day mourning period has been declared in the city from November 19 to 21.

After Russia's night missile attack on residential areas of Ternopil, which killed civilians, a three-day mourning period has been declared in the city and community – from November 19 to 21. The decision was made by Mayor Serhiy Nadal and announced on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to the mayor, the tragedy was a blow to the entire community.

In Lviv, after the Russian attack, carbon monoxide levels were found to be exceeded by up to 4.6 times in some places: what experts say19.11.25, 15:40 • 1118 views

Tonight, the enemy took the lives of Ternopil residents. In their homes. Our community sincerely sympathizes with everyone who lost relatives, loved ones, friends. Ternopil cries with you today. November 19-21 – Days of mourning in our community

– Nadal stated.

– Nadal stated.

The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children19.11.25, 15:15 • 10923 views

Stepan Haftko

