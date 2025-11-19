Ternopil declares three days of mourning after missile attack that killed dozens of civilians - mayor
Ternopil Mayor Serhiy Nadal announced that after Russia's night missile strike on residential areas of Ternopil, which resulted in the death of civilians, a three-day mourning period has been declared in the city from November 19 to 21.
Details
According to the mayor, the tragedy was a blow to the entire community.
Tonight, the enemy took the lives of Ternopil residents. In their homes. Our community sincerely sympathizes with everyone who lost relatives, loved ones, friends. Ternopil cries with you today. November 19-21 – Days of mourning in our community
