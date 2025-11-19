In Lviv, after the Russian attack, carbon monoxide levels were found to be exceeded by up to 4.6 times in some places: what experts say
In Lviv, an exceedance of carbon monoxide concentration by 2-4.6 times was recorded on Berezhanska and Dorozhna streets. This does not pose a threat to life, but people with chronic respiratory diseases are advised to use masks.
In Lviv, an excess of carbon monoxide was recorded in some areas after the Russian attack, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, and the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
In Lviv, an excess of carbon monoxide was detected in the air on Berezhanska and Dorozhna streets. This refers to an excess of 2 and 4.6 times, respectively.
The regional CDC clarified that an exceedance of the maximum permissible concentration of carbon monoxide, which is a product of combustion, was recorded in Lviv at 13:00 only at these two points - on Berezhanska and Dorozhna streets.
"In Stryi and Sambir districts, carbon monoxide concentrations remain within acceptable limits," the center's report says.
The radiation background in the Lviv region, as indicated, is stable, without deviations.
As Kozytskyi pointed out, the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:
- close windows and doors in residential premises;
- avoid prolonged stays in areas where exceedances have been recorded;
- people with chronic heart and respiratory diseases should be especially careful.
The excess concentration of carbon monoxide in Lviv does not pose a threat to the life of the population. And people with chronic respiratory diseases should use a mask when outdoors. Atmospheric air monitoring continues.
