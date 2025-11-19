In Lviv, after the Russian attack, carbon monoxide levels were found to be exceeded by up to 4.6 times in some places: what experts say

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4132 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 7066 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 7900 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 10868 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
12:10 PM • 13961 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 20336 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM • 17757 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM • 16061 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM • 18728 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36042 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.1m/s
65%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regionsNovember 19, 05:59 AM • 30215 views
9 dead in Ternopil and injured in a number of regions: Zelensky showed the consequences of the Russian attack with more than 470 drones and 48 missilesPhotoVideoNovember 19, 07:35 AM • 18845 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26139 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideoNovember 19, 08:10 AM • 26510 views
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on TernopilPhoto11:26 AM • 19350 views
Publications
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 4116 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 4314 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 16350 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 36036 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 36208 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Steve Witkoff
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Actual places
Ukraine
Ternopil
United States
Poland
Warsaw
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 26238 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 29824 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 31067 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 48391 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 43722 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Dassault Mirage 2000
Boeing P-8 Poseidon

In Lviv, after the Russian attack, carbon monoxide levels were found to be exceeded by up to 4.6 times in some places: what experts say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

In Lviv, an exceedance of carbon monoxide concentration by 2-4.6 times was recorded on Berezhanska and Dorozhna streets. This does not pose a threat to life, but people with chronic respiratory diseases are advised to use masks.

In Lviv, after the Russian attack, carbon monoxide levels were found to be exceeded by up to 4.6 times in some places: what experts say

In Lviv, an excess of carbon monoxide was recorded in some areas after the Russian attack, Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, and the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

In Lviv, an excess of carbon monoxide was detected in the air on Berezhanska and Dorozhna streets. This refers to an excess of 2 and 4.6 times, respectively.

- Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.

The regional CDC clarified that an exceedance of the maximum permissible concentration of carbon monoxide, which is a product of combustion, was recorded in Lviv at 13:00 only at these two points - on Berezhanska and Dorozhna streets.

"In Stryi and Sambir districts, carbon monoxide concentrations remain within acceptable limits," the center's report says.

The radiation background in the Lviv region, as indicated, is stable, without deviations.

As Kozytskyi pointed out, the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:

  • close windows and doors in residential premises;
    • avoid prolonged stays in areas where exceedances have been recorded;
      • people with chronic heart and respiratory diseases should be especially careful.

        The excess concentration of carbon monoxide in Lviv does not pose a threat to the life of the population. And people with chronic respiratory diseases should use a mask when outdoors. Atmospheric air monitoring continues.

        - noted the center.

        Thick smoke over Lviv after Russian attack: mayor says there's no health threat, but advises closing windows19.11.25, 08:35 • 3588 views

        Julia Shramko

        SocietyWar in UkraineHealth
        Lviv Oblast
        Lviv