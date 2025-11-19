The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
Kyiv • UNN
25 people, including three children, died in Ternopil as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.
In Ternopil, the number of victims as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation increased to 25, including three children, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
In Ternopil, 25 people died, including 3 children, as a result of the Russian shelling of the city. Another 73 people, including 15 children, were injured.
According to the State Emergency Service, 14 psychologists from different regions of Ukraine are working near the damaged building, who have already provided assistance to 150 people.
Let's add
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. More than 160 rescuers are involved, including high-altitude rescuers, dog handlers, the special unit "Delta" and about 45 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including robotic systems. Sappers inspected the territory.
Elevated levels of combustion products detected in Ternopil air after Russian shelling: Is there a threat?19.11.25, 14:28 • 1546 views
Let us remind you
Earlier it was reported that as a result of enemy shelling in Ternopil, 21 people died, including 2 children, and 66 people were injured, including 16 children. The police are documenting the consequences of the Russian attack, and rescue operations are ongoing.