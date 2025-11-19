Elevated levels of combustion products detected in Ternopil air after Russian shelling: Is there a threat?
Kyiv • UNN
After the Russian shelling, elevated levels of combustion products were recorded in the air in Ternopil. There is no threat to the population, and monitoring continues.
In Ternopil, after the Russian shelling, an increased content of combustion products was detected in the air, which were formed due to fires after enemy strikes, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Ternopil: after the Russian shelling, specialists of the State Emergency Service checked the air condition in the city. No exceedances of dangerous chemical substances were detected. There is an increased content of combustion products that were formed due to fires after enemy strikes.
The State Emergency Service assured that there is no threat to the population.
Air quality monitoring continues. Stay calm and trust only verified information from official sources.
