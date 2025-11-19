Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian missile strike on Ternopil, 20 people were killed, including 2 children. Another 66 people, 16 of whom are children, were injured.
20 people died as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil, including 2 children, 66 people were injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Details
"The number of dead as a result of the Russian missile strike on Ternopil has increased to 20 people, including 2 children," the State Emergency Service reported.
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.
"Another 66 people were injured, 16 of them children," the State Emergency Service indicated.
Emergency workers, as stated, rescued 45 people.
Due to the enemy shelling, residential high-rise buildings, as well as industrial and warehouse buildings, were damaged, as reported. Large-scale fires broke out.
191 specialists from the State Emergency Service are working on the sites, including the special unit "Delta", cynologists and psychologists, medics and other city services. 38 units of State Emergency Service equipment are involved.