Russian attack on Kyiv: a rescuer arrived at a call in the capital to extinguish a fire in his own apartment

During Russia's night attack on Kyiv on November 14, rescuer Serhiy Vlasenko lost his home, which burned down due to a drone hit. The rescuer extinguished the flames in his own apartment. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Details

"Serhiy Vlasenko is a rescuer from Kyiv. In the photo, he stands among the ruins of his apartment, which Russia destroyed tonight. He is 35, 15 of which he has served. The head of the guard, who during this time has seen and extinguished hundreds of fires, rescued people in the most difficult conditions. Tonight, Serhiy was on duty. A Russian drone flew into the building where he lived with his family. The apartment, which was full of life yesterday, burned to the ground. Serhiy's mother, his wife with their 5-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter were at home. They managed to react to the alarm - and this saved their lives," Klymenko reported.

Klymenko reported that when rescuers arrived at the scene, Serhiy saw that his own apartment was on fire. Serhiy continued his work - extinguishing the flames that engulfed his home, dismantling the damaged structures to get to the children's rooms.

This is a difficult test. But he endured it just like every "combat" duty: professionally and clearly. Serhiy and his family lost their home. We did not leave them alone. They have already received the keys to official housing. This is the system's responsibility to those who save others every day. Such stories remind us that rescuers are not just a service. These are people who have children, parents, homes. And even when their own home becomes a victim of war, they are still the first to go and help others. - added the minister.

Recall

The number of victims of the night massive attack on Kyiv increased to 36, six of whom are in hospitals.