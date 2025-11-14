$42.060.03
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
04:09 PM • 20625 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 20616 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 19344 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 17920 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 15197 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 34958 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 28342 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuance
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 51351 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advice
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30942 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - Opendatabot
Russian attack on Kyiv: a rescuer arrived at a call in the capital to extinguish a fire in his own apartment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 934 views

Rescuer Serhiy Vlasenko lost his home during Russia's night attack on Kyiv on November 14; his apartment burned down due to a drone hit. He extinguished the flames in his own home, where his mother, wife with a 5-year-old son, and 8-month-old daughter were, who managed to react to the alarm.

Russian attack on Kyiv: a rescuer arrived at a call in the capital to extinguish a fire in his own apartment

During Russia's night attack on Kyiv on November 14, rescuer Serhiy Vlasenko lost his home, which burned down due to a drone hit. The rescuer extinguished the flames in his own apartment. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, according to UNN.

Details

"Serhiy Vlasenko is a rescuer from Kyiv. In the photo, he stands among the ruins of his apartment, which Russia destroyed tonight. He is 35, 15 of which he has served. The head of the guard, who during this time has seen and extinguished hundreds of fires, rescued people in the most difficult conditions. Tonight, Serhiy was on duty. A Russian drone flew into the building where he lived with his family. The apartment, which was full of life yesterday, burned to the ground. Serhiy's mother, his wife with their 5-year-old son and 8-month-old daughter were at home. They managed to react to the alarm - and this saved their lives," Klymenko reported.

Klymenko reported that when rescuers arrived at the scene, Serhiy saw that his own apartment was on fire. Serhiy continued his work - extinguishing the flames that engulfed his home, dismantling the damaged structures to get to the children's rooms.

This is a difficult test. But he endured it just like every "combat" duty: professionally and clearly. Serhiy and his family lost their home. We did not leave them alone. They have already received the keys to official housing. This is the system's responsibility to those who save others every day. Such stories remind us that rescuers are not just a service. These are people who have children, parents, homes. And even when their own home becomes a victim of war, they are still the first to go and help others.

- added the minister.

Recall

The number of victims of the night massive attack on Kyiv increased to 36, six of whom are in hospitals.

