08:21 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2446 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
08:06 AM • 4596 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
07:42 AM • 10526 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8066 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23499 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17259 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28969 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49785 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38836 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Publications
Exclusives
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA

Kyiv • UNN

 2488 views

As a result of the night attack by Russia on Ternopil, 10 people died, 37 were injured, and there are people under the rubble. Two residential 9-story buildings were damaged.

10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA

In Ternopil, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 10 people have already been reported dead and 37 injured, and there are people under the rubble, said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Russia once again attacked peaceful cities of Ukraine. Deliberately - residential buildings, educational, critical infrastructure. Their goal remains unchanged: more civilian casualties, more destruction, more pain. Today, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk and Ternopil regions were under a massive enemy attack. About five hundred rescuers and more than a hundred units of equipment are working at 9 active locations," Klymenko noted.

Ternopil

The situation is most difficult in Ternopil. Critical: two residential 9-story buildings were damaged. In one - a fire, in the other - destruction from the 3rd to the 9th floor. As of 10:00: 10 dead; 37 injured (12 of whom are children)

- Klymenko reported.

Rescuers, according to him, continue to evacuate people from blocked apartments.

"There are also people under the rubble. We are working as carefully as possible - every minute can mean a saved life," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The minister said that he had sent the head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk there and keeps the progress of the liquidation work under constant control. "I report to the state leadership," Klymenko noted.

"We are involving aviation, mobile rapid response centers, "Delta", dog handlers, heavy engineering equipment. We are pulling forces from neighboring regions. Psychologists are also working on site," the minister said.

According to him, Invincibility Points have been deployed, mobile kitchens provide people with hot food. Police officers record every piece of evidence of the Russian Federation's war crime against civilians. Tents have been set up where victims can write statements and seek help.

"The police may restrict access to damaged objects - please observe the established rules. This is solely for the safety of people and the preservation of property," he said.

Other affected regions

According to the minister:

  • in Ivano-Frankivsk region, three people were injured, including two children;
    • in Lviv region, extinguishing of warehouse premises at several locations with a total area of more than 10 thousand square meters is ongoing. All are civilian objects.

      "Everything Russia does is terror and death. Everything we do saves lives. Therefore, the State Emergency Service continues emergency rescue operations. It is extremely important to find every person and save every life," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

