In Prykarpattia, due to a Russian strike, there are disruptions in heat supply; in Kharkiv region, Russia attacked the railway - Deputy Prime Minister

The Russian Federation attacked critical infrastructure and residential buildings in Ukraine overnight, there are heat supply disruptions in Prykarpattia, and the enemy again targeted railway infrastructure and energy facilities in Kharkiv region, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched missile strikes all night on critical infrastructure and residential buildings in the country's communities. Destruction and damage occurred in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties and fatalities

According to him, the aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated.

"The Russian army struck residential high-rise buildings in Ternopil. People died, as of now 9 people. Dozens of people were injured. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased, whose lives were taken by Russia. People may still be under the rubble. The rescue operation continues," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of a missile and drone attack, there are disruptions in heat supply. Utility services and rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the strikes. In the region, the enemy hit a residential building, injuring 3 people, including 2 children

In Kharkiv region, the enemy again targeted railway infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure. Heat and water supply in the city of Kharkiv has been restored, and repair work is still ongoing in some settlements of the region. In addition, the occupiers launched drone attacks on peaceful districts of Kharkiv, injuring 46 residents