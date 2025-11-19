In Prykarpattia, due to a Russian strike, there are disruptions in heat supply; in Kharkiv region, Russia attacked the railway - Deputy Prime Minister

$42.090.03
48.790.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:21 AM • 2150 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2568 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4754 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10597 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8132 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23519 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17277 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28975 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49793 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38841 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
71%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump surprised by the duration of the war in Ukraine and has "another deal with Putin"VideoNovember 18, 11:06 PM • 27205 views
Air raid alert declared in Kyiv and several regions due to ballistic missile threatNovember 19, 12:52 AM • 20086 views
The German government will approve a reduction in payments to Ukrainians this weekNovember 19, 01:42 AM • 20997 views
Russia has scrambled its Tu-95MS strategic bombersNovember 19, 02:01 AM • 25022 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure: emergency power outages introduced in several regions05:59 AM • 12536 views
Publications
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4792 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10619 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past managementNovember 18, 02:26 PM • 46146 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 65263 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 108383 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mohammed bin Salman
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Ternopil
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhoto07:49 AM • 1838 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 21134 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 23026 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 41013 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 42554 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Tu-95

In Prykarpattia, due to a Russian strike, there are disruptions in heat supply; in Kharkiv region, Russia attacked the railway - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 688 views

Overnight, Russia attacked critical infrastructure and residential buildings in Ukraine, causing destruction in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Prykarpattia, there are disruptions in heat supply, and in Kharkiv region, the enemy once again targeted railway and energy infrastructure.

In Prykarpattia, due to a Russian strike, there are disruptions in heat supply; in Kharkiv region, Russia attacked the railway - Deputy Prime Minister

The Russian Federation attacked critical infrastructure and residential buildings in Ukraine overnight, there are heat supply disruptions in Prykarpattia, and the enemy again targeted railway infrastructure and energy facilities in Kharkiv region, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy launched missile strikes all night on critical infrastructure and residential buildings in the country's communities. Destruction and damage occurred in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Unfortunately, there are casualties and fatalities

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, the aftermath of the shelling is being eliminated.

"The Russian army struck residential high-rise buildings in Ternopil. People died, as of now 9 people. Dozens of people were injured. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased, whose lives were taken by Russia. People may still be under the rubble. The rescue operation continues," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, as a result of a missile and drone attack, there are disruptions in heat supply. Utility services and rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the strikes. In the region, the enemy hit a residential building, injuring 3 people, including 2 children

- Kuleba noted.

In Kharkiv region, the enemy again targeted railway infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure. Heat and water supply in the city of Kharkiv has been restored, and repair work is still ongoing in some settlements of the region. In addition, the occupiers launched drone attacks on peaceful districts of Kharkiv, injuring 46 residents

- the Deputy Prime Minister indicated.

"Russia continues to deliberately terrorize Ukrainian communities, attacking civilians and critical infrastructure," Kuleba noted.

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Ternopil
Kharkiv