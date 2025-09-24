Listened to reports on the operational situation and supply: Svyrydenko visited units in Donetsk region

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko visited Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk region, where she heard reports on the operational situation and supply status. Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We are working with the team in Donetsk region. I had the honor to award servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, representatives of combat units of the National Police, employees of service units and rescuers - Svyrydenko wrote.

She also met with the command of the units operating in the Donetsk direction.

I heard reports on the operational situation and supply status. I am glad to meet Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine AZOV - Svyrydenko added.

Recall

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko presented the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree, to Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov". He also reported that the unit's fighters liberated eight settlements in Donetsk region from the Russians and eliminated almost 4,000 invaders.