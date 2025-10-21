Russia's tactics are killing people and terrorizing with cold: Zelenskyy on the consequences of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the enemy's new attack, which damaged energy facilities in a number of regions of our country. He emphasized that Russian tactics remain unchanged. First of all, it is the killing of civilians, and secondly, it is terror by cold. The head of state announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

According to him, restoration work is currently underway in Chernihiv and Sumy regions after Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

They even hit transformers in Zaporizhzhia region with FPV drones... Today, there were already reports from Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko. The necessary forces are available, and the maximum is being done in each region to restore energy supply. - the message says.

Zelenskyy added that diplomats and political leaders should work just as actively and maximally.

Just a few weeks ago, when Putin felt real pressure and the threat of "Tomahawks," he immediately showed readiness to return to diplomacy. And as soon as the pressure eased a little, the Russians began to try to jump out of diplomacy, to postpone dialogue. - the President emphasized.

The head of state stressed that on the eve of winter, Russians are hitting infrastructure facilities literally every day.

"Only pressure on Russia can fix and stop this. Only sufficient long-range capability of our defense brings Putin back to reality. This war must end, and only pressure will lead to peace," Zelenskyy concluded.

Chernihiv was completely left without electricity and water due to a Russian drone attack on October 21. Water utility workers are working to restore water supply using alternative power sources.

Also, Russian occupiers attacked critical infrastructure in Cherkasy region, the Armed Forces shot down three UAVs. A transformer was damaged in Smila community, and more than 150 subscribers were left without electricity.