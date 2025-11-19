In Ternopil, 21 children were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike, 18 are in hospital, three died, and 6 more people are being searched for – SES

As of the evening of November 19, the consequences of the Russian strike on Ternopil are becoming increasingly tragic: according to the State Emergency Service, 21 children were injured, three of them died, and another 18 are in the hospital. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon and the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

The total death toll has risen to 25 people, and 90 people have sought medical attention. According to Klymenko, law enforcement officers continue the search.

As of this evening, we have information about at least 6 people who are still unreachable – said Klymenko.

He emphasized that rescue services will work continuously until there is certainty that no injured or dead remain under the rubble.

The minister reported significant destruction of residential buildings.

Six houses were damaged along with these houses. We must close at least 1105 windows in the shortest possible time – emphasized the minister.

Since the morning, mobile groups of the Migration Service and the Mobile Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been working at the scene of the tragedy – specialists help people restore documents and arrange procedures for damaged vehicles. It is known that at least 80 cars were destroyed as a result of the attack.