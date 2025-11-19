$42.090.03
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 19611 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 21592 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30853 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 19802 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15237 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15395 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16282 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21889 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18784 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
In Ternopil, 21 children were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike, 18 are in hospital, three died, and 6 more people are being searched for – SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1070 views

As a result of a Russian missile strike on Ternopil, 21 children were injured, three of whom died, and 18 are in hospital. The total number of dead rose to 25 people, 90 sought medical attention.

In Ternopil, 21 children were injured as a result of a Russian missile strike, 18 are in hospital, three died, and 6 more people are being searched for – SES

As of the evening of November 19, the consequences of the Russian strike on Ternopil are becoming increasingly tragic: according to the State Emergency Service, 21 children were injured, three of them died, and another 18 are in the hospital. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the telethon and the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details 

The total death toll has risen to 25 people, and 90 people have sought medical attention. According to Klymenko, law enforcement officers continue the search.

As of this evening, we have information about at least 6 people who are still unreachable 

– said Klymenko. 

Zelenskyy on the attack on Ternopil: "Russia will never stop on its own"19.11.25, 19:42 • 1600 views

He emphasized that rescue services will work continuously until there is certainty that no injured or dead remain under the rubble.

The minister reported significant destruction of residential buildings.

Six houses were damaged along with these houses. We must close at least 1105 windows in the shortest possible time 

– emphasized the minister.

Since the morning, mobile groups of the Migration Service and the Mobile Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have been working at the scene of the tragedy – specialists help people restore documents and arrange procedures for damaged vehicles. It is known that at least 80 cars were destroyed as a result of the attack.

