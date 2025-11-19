Zelenskyy on the attack on Ternopil: "Russia will never stop on its own"

$42.090.03
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 14934 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21976 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 17671 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM • 14041 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM • 14808 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM • 15912 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21579 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18595 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
November 19, 10:05 AM • 16625 views
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Popular news
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIA
November 19, 08:10 AM
Death toll from Russian attack on Ternopil rises to 12, in some places in the city the chlorine level is 6.5 times higher - mayor
November 19, 09:24 AM
Already 20 dead, including 2 children, and 66 injured as a result of the Russian attack on Ternopil
November 19, 11:26 AM
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 24232 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 12804 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 21968 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhoto02:12 PM • 12899 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhoto12:04 PM • 24318 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM • 40660 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
Exclusive
November 19, 07:42 AM • 40589 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 33686 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 32131 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 33265 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 50473 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 44311 views
Zelenskyy on the attack on Ternopil: "Russia will never stop on its own"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

The President of Ukraine stated that Russia's massive attack on Ternopil claimed 25 lives, including three children, and injured 93 people. He emphasized that Russia will not stop on its own, and only strong pressure on the aggressor can stop it.

Zelenskyy on the attack on Ternopil: "Russia will never stop on its own"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's massive attack on Ternopil, which claimed dozens of lives, once again proves: Russian aggression will not stop without strong international pressure. In his address, he spoke about the progress of the rescue operation and the scale of the tragedy. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the head of state, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, all our services continue to work in Ternopil to help the victims and save as many people as possible. Invincibility Points have been deployed where people can receive the necessary support.

– Zelenskyy said.

– Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the consequences of the attack have become one of the most tragic in recent times: "As of now, it is known that Russia claimed 25 lives with this attack. Among them are three children... 93 people were injured. They are receiving medical care. There are still people under the rubble, rescuers continue the search."

h. Zelenskyy to meet with US army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving "signals" about US plan to end war - Reuters

The President emphasized that the aggressor will not stop voluntarily.

Russia will never stop on its own. Their goal is to continue killing, destroying lives in Ukraine. And only strong pressure on the aggressor can stop this.

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also thanked international partners for their support and readiness to increase pressure on Moscow.

Every life is important. Every life needs protection. And I am grateful to partners who are ready to put pressure on Russia, help our people, and do everything to restore a just peace.

– the president concluded.

h. Russians used Kh-101 missiles with foreign components for the attack on Ternopil - Air Force

