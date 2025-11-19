Zelenskyy on the attack on Ternopil: "Russia will never stop on its own"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia's massive attack on Ternopil, which claimed dozens of lives, once again proves: Russian aggression will not stop without strong international pressure. In his address, he spoke about the progress of the rescue operation and the scale of the tragedy. This is stated in the Telegram channel of the head of state, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, all our services continue to work in Ternopil to help the victims and save as many people as possible. Invincibility Points have been deployed where people can receive the necessary support.

– Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the consequences of the attack have become one of the most tragic in recent times: "As of now, it is known that Russia claimed 25 lives with this attack. Among them are three children... 93 people were injured. They are receiving medical care. There are still people under the rubble, rescuers continue the search."

h. Zelenskyy to meet with US army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving "signals" about US plan to end war - Reuters

The President emphasized that the aggressor will not stop voluntarily.

Russia will never stop on its own. Their goal is to continue killing, destroying lives in Ukraine. And only strong pressure on the aggressor can stop this.

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

He also thanked international partners for their support and readiness to increase pressure on Moscow.

Every life is important. Every life needs protection. And I am grateful to partners who are ready to put pressure on Russia, help our people, and do everything to restore a just peace.

– the president concluded.

h. Russians used Kh-101 missiles with foreign components for the attack on Ternopil - Air Force