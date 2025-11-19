Death toll in Ternopil rises to 26, including three children - police

The death toll in Ternopil as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation has risen to 26. Police and other emergency services are working around the clock at the impact sites, UNN reports with reference to the National Police.

As of 8:30 PM, 26 people are known to have died, including three children. 93 people were injured, including 18 children. - the report says.

At the scene, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko outlined specific tasks for police officers and other emergency services involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

Emergency rescue operations are continuously being carried out at facilities that were destroyed during the enemy's morning attack. Work will not stop during the night: all units will continue to clear debris and provide assistance to the victims. Police will monitor public order and prevent looting.

