Fire in Kyiv region after drone attack: rescuers extinguished the fire for over 10 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In the Kyiv region, rescuers spent over 10 hours extinguishing a fire covering an area of 17,000 square meters, caused by an enemy drone. Approximately 400 rescuers, over 100 units of equipment, two helicopters, a fire train, and four robots were involved in the firefighting efforts.

Fire in Kyiv region after drone attack: rescuers extinguished the fire for over 10 hours

Rescuers needed more than 10 hours to extinguish the fire after an enemy drone hit Kyiv region: the fire covered an area of 17,000 square meters. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

About 400 rescuers, more than 100 units of equipment, two helicopters, a fire train, and four firefighting robots were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Firefighters not only from Kyiv region but also from Kyiv itself worked to extinguish the fire. Volunteer fire brigades also helped put out the fire.

Rescuers' eyes are red from smoke, their faces blackened with soot, but their responsibility is stronger than the flames. Today they proved: fire has no chance where there are Ukrainian rescuers

– Klymenko wrote.

Recall

As a result of a Russian drone attack on Kyiv region on the morning of September 16, a fire broke out in warehouses on the territory of a logistics center. There were no casualties among the population, but private houses and cars were damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

