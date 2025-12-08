Attack on artists of the "Hutsuliya" ensemble: three suspects notified of suspicion

After the high-profile attack on the artists of the "Hutsuliia" ensemble, the police identified those involved: three young men have already been notified of suspicion of hooliganism, and another suspect is in hiding. Law enforcement officers are also checking the actions of the police who arrived at the scene – an internal investigation is underway. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

The National Police identified four participants in the attack. These are young men: two are 21 years old, and the others are 17 and 18 years old. Three suspects have already been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of persons. Another is currently in hiding, so the notice of suspicion was handed to his father in a procedural manner. - the message states.

The court has already chosen a pre-trial measure for one of the suspects in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. A similar petition, initiated by the police, has been submitted to the court regarding the other suspects.

Regarding the actions of the police officers of the Police Protection Department who arrived at the scene – the Main Inspection is working on this fact. I am awaiting a report from the National Police leadership regarding the conclusion of the internal investigation, which will form the basis for further decisions.

The act of these young men is an attack on people. This is a crime. And such actions have no justification either by age or by circumstances. Everyone who chooses the path of violence will receive a fair punishment. - Klymenko added.

Recall

In the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv region, a group of nine people attacked the artists of the "Hutsuliia" ensemble at a gas station. As a result of the attack, three artists and the driver sustained bodily injuries, and the police opened criminal proceedings under the article "hooliganism".