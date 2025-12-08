Attack on artists of the "Hutsuliya" ensemble: three suspects notified of suspicion

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
02:55 PM • 2970 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 6244 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 12266 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 19496 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20799 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 15441 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 24667 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 13128 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 13185 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 13059 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 17838 views
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 6440 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 19303 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 3866 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 16167 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 798 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 19501 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20803 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 24671 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 31578 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 362 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 31572 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 53391 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 63642 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 64445 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Attack on artists of the "Hutsuliya" ensemble: three suspects notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

Police identified four individuals involved in the attack on the artists of the "Hutsuliya" ensemble; three young men have already been notified of suspicion of hooliganism. One of the suspects is under round-the-clock house arrest, another is in hiding.

Attack on artists of the "Hutsuliya" ensemble: three suspects notified of suspicion

After the high-profile attack on the artists of the "Hutsuliia" ensemble, the police identified those involved: three young men have already been notified of suspicion of hooliganism, and another suspect is in hiding. Law enforcement officers are also checking the actions of the police who arrived at the scene – an internal investigation is underway. This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

The National Police identified four participants in the attack. These are young men: two are 21 years old, and the others are 17 and 18 years old. Three suspects have already been notified of suspicion of hooliganism committed by a group of persons. Another is currently in hiding, so the notice of suspicion was handed to his father in a procedural manner.

- the message states.

The court has already chosen a pre-trial measure for one of the suspects in the form of round-the-clock house arrest. A similar petition, initiated by the police, has been submitted to the court regarding the other suspects.

Regarding the actions of the police officers of the Police Protection Department who arrived at the scene – the Main Inspection is working on this fact. I am awaiting a report from the National Police leadership regarding the conclusion of the internal investigation, which will form the basis for further decisions.

The act of these young men is an attack on people. This is a crime. And such actions have no justification either by age or by circumstances. Everyone who chooses the path of violence will receive a fair punishment.

- Klymenko added.

Recall

In the city of Sheptytskyi, Lviv region, a group of nine people attacked the artists of the "Hutsuliia" ensemble at a gas station. As a result of the attack, three artists and the driver sustained bodily injuries, and the police opened criminal proceedings under the article "hooliganism".

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
National Police of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine