Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and wounded

For the second night in a row, Kyiv is under targeted enemy attacks. It has now been confirmed that three people have died - a 19-year-old girl and her 46-year-old mother, and another body needs identification. Among the 29 injured are seven children. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing in the Desnianskyi district.

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, three children have been hospitalized: a 15-year-old boy has multiple burns, a 9-year-old girl has lacerations, and a 13-year-old has multiple shrapnel wounds. Four children have an acute stress reaction.

In turn, Klymenko emphasized that Russia is striking residential areas to harm as many civilians as possible.

The enemy's tactic is terror, the goal is people's pain and suffering.

From the first minutes after the strikes, rescuers and police were next to Kyiv residents. They rescued more than a dozen people from the fiery trap, evacuated residents. - added the minister.

According to Klymenko, more than a hundred rescuers and police officers, dozens of units of engineering equipment are working at the sites of the strikes. They are eliminating the consequences of hits to a nine-story building and a sixteen-story building, dismantling emergency structures, and checking the stability of buildings. At two locations, debris is still being cleared after the previous attack - the State Emergency Service did not stop for a moment.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the police are working with the victims at the scene of the tragedy. Almost 150 people have already received psychological assistance - the support that helps them endure after the hardest night.

Police and rescue headquarters have been set up, where applications are accepted and necessary consultations are provided.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that a case has already been opened regarding the enemy attack on the capital.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that led to the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the message says.

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital was attacked by attack UAVs.

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital was attacked by attack UAVs.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of shelling in the Desnianskyi and Obolonskyi districts, where hits to residential buildings were recorded.