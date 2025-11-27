$42.300.10
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Shelters can currently accommodate only half of Ukraine's population - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko reported that 62,000 protective structures in Ukraine can accommodate only half of the population. The Civil Protection Shelters Coalition has been launched to develop and modernize protective structures.

Shelters can currently accommodate only half of Ukraine's population - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The current shelter infrastructure in Ukraine can only ensure the safety of half of its citizens, despite the country being under constant threat of Russian attacks. This was reported by Interior Minister Klymenko, writes UNN.

Details

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the current system includes approximately 62,000 protective structures, but this is critically insufficient, especially in regions close to the front line.

Currently, our shelter system includes about 62,000 facilities. This is a lot, but not enough. They can accommodate only half of our country's population. This is especially felt in the frontline regions 

– emphasized the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, the government is moving from planning to practical steps in reforming the civil protection system.

Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - police25.11.25, 15:17 • 13127 views

Today, together with partners and with the participation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, we moved to the practical stage of launching the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition – a multilateral initiative designed to create a modern and effective network of protective structures in Ukraine 

– Klymenko stated.

The project envisages the construction of new-type shelters and the modernization of existing ones to ensure an adequate level of safety for Ukrainians during air threats.

Access to a shelter restricted in one of Kyiv's districts: law enforcement investigating incident25.11.25, 09:09 • 3300 views

