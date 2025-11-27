Shelters can currently accommodate only half of Ukraine's population - Ministry of Internal Affairs

The current shelter infrastructure in Ukraine can only ensure the safety of half of its citizens, despite the country being under constant threat of Russian attacks. This was reported by Interior Minister Klymenko, writes UNN.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the current system includes approximately 62,000 protective structures, but this is critically insufficient, especially in regions close to the front line.

Currently, our shelter system includes about 62,000 facilities. This is a lot, but not enough. They can accommodate only half of our country's population. This is especially felt in the frontline regions