Shelters can currently accommodate only half of Ukraine's population - Ministry of Internal Affairs
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Internal Affairs Klymenko reported that 62,000 protective structures in Ukraine can accommodate only half of the population. The Civil Protection Shelters Coalition has been launched to develop and modernize protective structures.
The current shelter infrastructure in Ukraine can only ensure the safety of half of its citizens, despite the country being under constant threat of Russian attacks. This was reported by Interior Minister Klymenko, writes UNN.
Details
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported that the current system includes approximately 62,000 protective structures, but this is critically insufficient, especially in regions close to the front line.
Currently, our shelter system includes about 62,000 facilities. This is a lot, but not enough. They can accommodate only half of our country's population. This is especially felt in the frontline regions
According to him, the government is moving from planning to practical steps in reforming the civil protection system.
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - police25.11.25, 15:17 • 13127 views
Today, together with partners and with the participation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, we moved to the practical stage of launching the Civil Protection Shelters Coalition – a multilateral initiative designed to create a modern and effective network of protective structures in Ukraine
The project envisages the construction of new-type shelters and the modernization of existing ones to ensure an adequate level of safety for Ukrainians during air threats.
Access to a shelter restricted in one of Kyiv's districts: law enforcement investigating incident25.11.25, 09:09 • 3300 views