Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2976 views

Law enforcement officers established that access to the premises was restricted by a 69-year-old local resident who arbitrarily furnished one of the rooms. The pensioner was brought to administrative responsibility for petty hooliganism.

Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - police

In Kyiv, a woman blocked access to one of the shelter rooms during a Russian attack on the night of November 25, because she and others had placed furniture there for their own comfort. She was held accountable, details of the incident in the Podilskyi district shelter were reported by the National Police in the capital, writes UNN.

Details

"Law enforcement officers established that access to the premises was restricted by a 69-year-old local resident who, together with other residents, arbitrarily furnished one of the rooms with furniture for her own comfort. At the same time, all other premises of the shelter were freely accessible for use," the police said.

The police, as noted, "conducted a preventive conversation with the residents of the building and emphasized that all premises of the protective structure must be freely accessible and cannot be restricted under any circumstances."

"In addition, the pensioner, who spoke tactlessly with the Kyiv resident, was brought to administrative responsibility under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism)," the police said.

Recall

Earlier it became known that during the Russian attack, access to the shelter in the Podilskyi district in Kyiv was restricted.

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a publication that in the premises of one of the libraries in the Podilskyi district, a woman allegedly did not let residents into part of the shelter.

Access to a shelter restricted in one of Kyiv's districts: law enforcement investigating incident25.11.25, 09:09 • 2758 views

Julia Shramko

