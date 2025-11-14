Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: damage recorded at over 20 locations in 9 districts of the capital, people being searched for under the rubble

In Kyiv, rescuers continue to search for people under the rubble of buildings damaged by the Russian attack on the night of November 14. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Details

There is information about people who may be under the rubble. Rescuers are working very carefully, with the hope of finding survivors - the minister noted.

At the same time, as reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, as a result of the attack on the residential sector, damage was recorded at more than 20 locations in 9 districts of Kyiv.

Civil infrastructure facilities suffered the most damage. The State Emergency Service, police, utility workers and volunteers are working on the ground.

The recording of damages and consequences of Russian war crimes against the civilian population and infrastructure continues. Information is being clarified - stated the KMVA.

Recall

As a result of the night Russian attack on Kyiv, four people died, 27 were injured, including two children.

UNN also reported that Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the night of November 14 with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones. The Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv was damaged.