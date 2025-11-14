Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: damage recorded at over 20 locations in 9 districts of the capital, people being searched for under the rubble

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
07:50 AM • 7728 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
07:19 AM • 34891 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27Photo
07:18 AM • 34684 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 84269 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 123543 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 122955 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 247658 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:39 PM • 112656 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 99460 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 201052 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night explosions in Kyiv: air defense is working, UAV hit a residential buildingNovember 13, 10:58 PM • 92943 views
Kyiv is under a massive combined enemy attack: hits on residential buildings, fires, and woundedNovember 13, 11:22 PM • 108489 views
"Southern Spear": US launches operation against narco-terrorists "from our hemisphere"November 13, 11:54 PM • 13491 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhoto04:13 AM • 40257 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhoto06:10 AM • 24803 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 247662 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 201056 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 81227 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 66524 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 123154 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ihor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 69106 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 68411 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 57331 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 95202 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 94730 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Financial Times

Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: damage recorded at over 20 locations in 9 districts of the capital, people being searched for under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

In Kyiv, the search for people under the rubble of buildings damaged by the Russian attack on the night of November 14 continues. Damage has been recorded at over 20 locations in 9 districts of the capital, four people have died, and 27 have been injured.

Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: damage recorded at over 20 locations in 9 districts of the capital, people being searched for under the rubble

In Kyiv, rescuers continue to search for people under the rubble of buildings damaged by the Russian attack on the night of November 14. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Details

There is information about people who may be under the rubble. Rescuers are working very carefully, with the hope of finding survivors

- the minister noted.

At the same time, as reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, as a result of the attack on the residential sector, damage was recorded at more than 20 locations in 9 districts of Kyiv.

Civil infrastructure facilities suffered the most damage. The State Emergency Service, police, utility workers and volunteers are working on the ground.

The recording of damages and consequences of Russian war crimes against the civilian population and infrastructure continues. Information is being clarified

- stated the KMVA.

Recall

As a result of the night Russian attack on Kyiv, four people died, 27 were injured, including two children.

UNN also reported that Russia launched an attack on Ukraine on the night of November 14 with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones. The Azerbaijani embassy in Kyiv was damaged.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Kyiv