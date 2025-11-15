Russian attack on Kyiv on November 14: death toll rises to 7

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on Friday, November 14, the death toll rose to 7. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

It became known that an elderly woman who was injured during the shelling on November 14 died in the hospital this morning. Thus, the number of Kyiv residents killed by Russian terrorists is 7 people. - Tkachenko reported.

Recall

As a result of the night enemy attack on Kyiv, several fires occurred, and there are casualties.

The number of victims of the massive night attack on Kyiv increased to 36, six of whom are in hospitals.

During the night attack by Russia on Kyiv on November 14, rescuer Serhiy Vlasenko lost his home, which burned down due to a drone hit. The rescuer extinguished the flames in his own apartment. This was reported by Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, as reported by UNN.