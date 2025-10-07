42 security centers operate in communities, 1730 police officers are already in schools - Ministry of Internal Affairs

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko took part in the "Country of Safe Communities" Forum: this event discussed priority security projects. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that security is the foundation on which the stability, development, and well-being of the state and its citizens rest. During the forum, Klymenko spoke about the results of the implementation of the ministry's security projects:

the "Community Police Officer" project covers 23 regions of the country;

the "Community Rescue Officer" project covers 98% of communities, almost 1870 officers have undergone professional training, of which more than 1700 are already working in the field. They have extinguished more than 21,600 fires, responded to more than 2,100 calls regarding the identification of explosive objects, and eliminated almost 300 emergencies;

24 evacuation groups of the National Police "White Angel" and 14 groups of the State Emergency Service "Phoenix" operate in 13 regions. Since the beginning of the year, they have evacuated more than 12,000 people;

currently, 42 Security Centers and 19,000 units of voluntary and local fire protection are operating;

almost 1730 officers of the Educational Security Service are already working in schools.

Ihor Klymenko also presented the analytical platform "Community Security Ecosystem". Heads of territorial communities will have access to it.

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported that more than 1700 officers of the Educational Security Service are already ensuring security in Ukrainian schools.