Ukraine launches emergency assistance app 112, which works without mobile communication

03:48 PM • 2132 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 4732 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 6422 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 14351 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 14044 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 13377 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 15347 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12587 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 19651 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10978 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 6364 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11834 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 20259 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 19634 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 21968 views
Publications
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 22171 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 26219 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 52480 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57911 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39918 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 38257 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44537 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49495 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
M1 Abrams

Ukraine launches emergency assistance app 112, which works without mobile communication

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3892 views

Ukraine has launched the official emergency assistance service 112, developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which functions even without mobile communication. The application allows you to call rescuers, police, medics, or gas service by authorizing through Diia.

Ukraine launches emergency assistance app 112, which works without mobile communication

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed an official emergency service 112, which can work even without mobile communication. This was announced by the head of the department, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.

In a critical situation, you call through the application - and the 112 operator assesses the situation himself and directs rescuers, police, medics and/or gas service to the scene.

- stated in his message.

Before starting to use the application, you need to authorize through Diia.

When the 112 application can be especially useful:

  • in a basement or shelter where there is Wi-Fi but no mobile signal;
    • in areas with weak or unstable coverage;
      • during accidents or disruptions in cellular networks.

        Klymenko also announced the expansion of the application's functionality, in particular, he promised the option of calling in sign language so that the service would be as accessible as possible to all users.

        "All personal data is protected. The application complies with state cybersecurity standards. Data is used exclusively for processing emergency calls," the minister noted.

        Diia now allows accident registration via Europrotocol: how it will work11.12.25, 10:33 • 2772 views

        Olga Rozgon

        Ukraine