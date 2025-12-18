Ukraine launches emergency assistance app 112, which works without mobile communication
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has launched the official emergency assistance service 112, developed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which functions even without mobile communication. The application allows you to call rescuers, police, medics, or gas service by authorizing through Diia.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs has developed an official emergency service 112, which can work even without mobile communication. This was announced by the head of the department, Ihor Klymenko, on Telegram, writes UNN.
In a critical situation, you call through the application - and the 112 operator assesses the situation himself and directs rescuers, police, medics and/or gas service to the scene.
Before starting to use the application, you need to authorize through Diia.
When the 112 application can be especially useful:
- in a basement or shelter where there is Wi-Fi but no mobile signal;
- in areas with weak or unstable coverage;
- during accidents or disruptions in cellular networks.
Klymenko also announced the expansion of the application's functionality, in particular, he promised the option of calling in sign language so that the service would be as accessible as possible to all users.
"All personal data is protected. The application complies with state cybersecurity standards. Data is used exclusively for processing emergency calls," the minister noted.
Diia now allows accident registration via Europrotocol: how it will work11.12.25, 10:33 • 2772 views