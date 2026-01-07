Number of injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 8

$42.560.14
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 10534 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 11535 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 12260 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 12726 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 28094 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 50903 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 139712 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 216303 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 83198 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 26795 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 32042 views
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers07:01 AM • 4668 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 6114 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 21259 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 124 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 59995 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 97493 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 184157 views
Andriy Sadovyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Lviv
Venezuela
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 33767 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 53577 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 96378 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 88182 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 82851 views
Technology
Social network
Starlink
Heating
Financial Times

Number of injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

In Dnipro, as a result of the Russian attack, the number of victims has risen to 8, including two children. Damage to high-rise buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, and infrastructure has been recorded.

Number of injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 8

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro has increased to 8, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, there are 8 victims in the regional center due to Russian terror.

- Haivanenko reported.

Addition

As reported by Haivanenko, in Dnipro, due to the massive night drone attack, 7 victims were immediately known, two of them children. "An 8-year-old girl will recover at home, while a 16-year-old was taken to a medical facility in a moderately severe condition," the official stated.

Several fires broke out in the city due to the Russian attack, all of them extinguished. Apartment buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, cars, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Social network
War in Ukraine
Dnipro