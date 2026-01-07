Number of injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro has risen to 8

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Dnipro has increased to 8, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As of now, there are 8 victims in the regional center due to Russian terror. - Haivanenko reported.

Addition

As reported by Haivanenko, in Dnipro, due to the massive night drone attack, 7 victims were immediately known, two of them children. "An 8-year-old girl will recover at home, while a 16-year-old was taken to a medical facility in a moderately severe condition," the official stated.

Several fires broke out in the city due to the Russian attack, all of them extinguished. Apartment buildings, a private house, administrative buildings, cars, infrastructure, and a gas pipeline were damaged.