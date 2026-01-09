$42.720.15
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 2838 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 4644 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 40798 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 50084 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 39890 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 51491 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 31511 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20345 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16664 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
42 trains delayed due to icing of overhead lines: some for over 6 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ukrzaliznytsia reports a delay of 42 trains, including 18 long-distance and 24 suburban, due to icing of the overhead contact system. The longest delays affect trains Lviv — Dnipro and Przemyśl — Kharkiv.

42 trains delayed due to icing of overhead lines: some for over 6 hours

42 trains are delayed due to icing of the contact network, some for more than 6 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, writes UNN.

Despite a difficult night and massive enemy shelling, the railway continues to operate. Currently, we have delays caused by icing of the contact network. As a result: 42 trains are delayed - 18 long-distance and 24 suburban

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As indicated, the following trains are most significantly delayed:

  • 79/80 Lviv — Dnipro (+6:42);
    • 63/64 Przemyśl — Kharkiv (+6:17);
      • 111/112 Lviv — Izium (+6:17);
        • 5/6 Yasinya — Zaporizhzhia (+6:07);
          • 45/46 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod (+5:45);
            • 61/62 Dnipro — Ivano-Frankivsk (+5:45);
              • 41/42 Dnipro — Truskavets (+5:41)

                The full list of delayed trains is available at uz-vezemo.

                "The departure of train 766 Odesa - Kyiv will be delayed by approximately +2:30 due to the delay of the circulating train from the capital," the report says.

                Currently, Ukrzaliznytsia operatives, as noted, "are developing solutions to ensure that as many circulating trains as possible depart according to their schedule."

                Julia Shramko

