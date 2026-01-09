42 trains delayed due to icing of overhead lines: some for over 6 hours

42 trains are delayed due to icing of the contact network, some for more than 6 hours, Ukrzaliznytsia reported, writes UNN.

Despite a difficult night and massive enemy shelling, the railway continues to operate. Currently, we have delays caused by icing of the contact network. As a result: 42 trains are delayed - 18 long-distance and 24 suburban - reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

As indicated, the following trains are most significantly delayed:

79/80 Lviv — Dnipro (+6:42);

63/64 Przemyśl — Kharkiv (+6:17);

111/112 Lviv — Izium (+6:17);

5/6 Yasinya — Zaporizhzhia (+6:07);

45/46 Kharkiv — Uzhhorod (+5:45);

61/62 Dnipro — Ivano-Frankivsk (+5:45);

41/42 Dnipro — Truskavets (+5:41)

The full list of delayed trains is available at uz-vezemo.

"The departure of train 766 Odesa - Kyiv will be delayed by approximately +2:30 due to the delay of the circulating train from the capital," the report says.

Currently, Ukrzaliznytsia operatives, as noted, "are developing solutions to ensure that as many circulating trains as possible depart according to their schedule."

Trains will run on a new schedule from January 22, tickets are already on sale - Ukrzaliznytsia