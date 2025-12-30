$42.220.15
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guards
03:27 PM • 16842 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM • 17374 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
December 30, 11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"
December 30, 09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been released
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:27 PM • 16851 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthood
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with children
"Show-off"? Defence Express doubted that "Oreshnik" is already on combat duty in Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The number of vehicles and military personnel does not prove that the missile system has actually entered combat duty

"Show-off"? Defence Express doubted that "Oreshnik" is already on combat duty in Belarus

On December 30, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus showed the process of putting the Russian Oreshnik complex on combat duty. The Ukrainian military portal Defence Express, after analyzing the footage, questioned whether this was a show-off, writes UNN.

"The published video shows a staged ceremony and individual vehicles of the complex. In particular, only three vehicles were captured on camera: security, communications, and support. The main component - the self-propelled ballistic missile launcher itself - was never demonstrated," the material says.

Two of the three demonstrated vehicles - presumably a combat duty support vehicle and a communications vehicle - are similar to the equipment included in the Yars missile system.

"The complete identity of the Oreshnik support vehicles to those used in the Yars complex once again confirms the theory that this medium-range missile was created on its basis by removing, most likely, the third stage," Defence Express explains.

The portal also noted that the footage of the formation shows "only approximately 70 military personnel, which can hardly correspond to the штатный состав (staffing) of even one complex, which should include several launchers, a command post, numerous communication and support vehicles."

"Thus, with a high degree of probability, there is currently no actual combat duty of a combat-ready complex on the territory of Belarus. This, of course, does not exclude the beginning of a gradual deployment of the military unit of the "Strategic Missile Forces" of the Russian Federation on the territory of this country, which is to receive missiles and achieve combat readiness in 2026 or even later," the portal's material says.

Context

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that on November 21, 2024, Russia struck Dnipro with a "ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead" of medium range.

It was later revealed that the strike was carried out with a different weapon, namely the new Oreshnik ballistic missile. Putin also stated that Ukraine "has no means" to counter the new Oreshnik missiles.

On December 30, the Ministry of Defense of Belarus announced the deployment of the complex on its territory and its placement on combat duty.

Yevhen Tsarenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
Dnipro