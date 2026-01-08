Kyiv residents are asked to prepare for cold weather and shelling: recommendations announced

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 2398 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 5702 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 10378 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 8776 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 9376 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 9304 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
10:13 AM • 15401 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 12397 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 47299 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 37422 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.5m/s
94%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 5172 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 28441 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 26787 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideo09:50 AM • 27750 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 11382 views
Publications
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 10394 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 62560 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 67374 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 70510 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 109668 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rivne Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 27294 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 35330 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 60474 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 79745 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 121279 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Heating
Fox News

Kyiv residents are asked to prepare for cold weather and shelling: recommendations announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 576 views

The Kyiv City State Administration urges Kyiv residents and guests of the capital to take care of their safety in advance due to the cold weather and possible enemy shelling of the energy system. Communal services are already working in an enhanced mode, 69 mobile boiler houses have been prepared.

Kyiv residents are asked to prepare for cold weather and shelling: recommendations announced

Residents of Kyiv and guests of the capital are asked to take care of their safety and comfort in advance due to the cold weather and possible enemy shelling of the energy system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the KCSA.

Details

The city state administration noted that utility services are already working in an enhanced mode and have prepared additional response algorithms in case of power outages.

At the same time, housing organizations were given recommendations on the stable operation of house heating systems in case of emergency situations during frosts.

In addition, 69 mobile boiler houses have been prepared for operation.

If necessary, they will provide autonomous heat supply to hospitals, maternity hospitals, social protection institutions and other critically important facilities.

 - the message says.

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital are also recommended to:

  • check the charge of power banks and portable charging stations, prepare flashlights, battery-powered or rechargeable lamps, candles, matches, spare batteries;
    • take care of warm home clothes and blankets, as well as insulated places for pets;
      • stock up on drinking water, technical water and long-term storage food that does not require electricity for cooking;
        • if possible, insulate your home: seal window joints, check insulation and place thermal insulation material between the wall and the battery.

          Recall

          As a result of a massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.

          Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced the introduction of a national level emergency in the city.

          Later, DTEK reported that energy workers had restored power to 200,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region. But about 600,000 families in the region are still without electricity.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyKyiv
          Frosts in Ukraine
          Animals
          Technology
          Electricity outage schedules
          Energy
          Heating
          War in Ukraine
          Power outage
          Blackout
          Electricity
          Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
          Zaporizhzhia Oblast
          Kyiv City State Administration
          Dnipro
          DTEK
          Kyiv