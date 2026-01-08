Kyiv residents are asked to prepare for cold weather and shelling: recommendations announced

Residents of Kyiv and guests of the capital are asked to take care of their safety and comfort in advance due to the cold weather and possible enemy shelling of the energy system. This is reported by UNN with reference to the KCSA.

Details

The city state administration noted that utility services are already working in an enhanced mode and have prepared additional response algorithms in case of power outages.

At the same time, housing organizations were given recommendations on the stable operation of house heating systems in case of emergency situations during frosts.

In addition, 69 mobile boiler houses have been prepared for operation.

If necessary, they will provide autonomous heat supply to hospitals, maternity hospitals, social protection institutions and other critically important facilities. - the message says.

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital are also recommended to:

check the charge of power banks and portable charging stations, prepare flashlights, battery-powered or rechargeable lamps, candles, matches, spare batteries;

take care of warm home clothes and blankets, as well as insulated places for pets;

stock up on drinking water, technical water and long-term storage food that does not require electricity for cooking;

if possible, insulate your home: seal window joints, check insulation and place thermal insulation material between the wall and the battery.

Recall

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, most consumers were left without electricity and water supply.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov announced the introduction of a national level emergency in the city.

Later, DTEK reported that energy workers had restored power to 200,000 families in Dnipropetrovsk region. But about 600,000 families in the region are still without electricity.