Russian attack on Dnipro on January 7: tax service building damaged, no casualties
Kyiv • UNN
The tax service building in Dnipro was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on the night of January 7. Windows and doors were blown out by the blast wave, offices were damaged, but no one was injured.
As a result of the Russian attack on the night of January 7, the tax service building in Dnipro was damaged. This was reported on Facebook by the acting head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Lesya Karnaukh, as reported by UNN.
Details
As Karnaukh noted, the blast wave blew out windows and doors, damaged offices, but no one was injured.
We are promptly repairing the damage. Everything lost will definitely be restored
Karnaukh also published photos of the aftermath of the attack.
Recall
In Dnipro, as a result of the attack on the night of January 7, a high-rise building was damaged. Fires also broke out on the territories of a kindergarten and a vocational school.