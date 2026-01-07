Russian attack on Dnipro on January 7: tax service building damaged, no casualties

Photo: www.facebook.com/Lesya Karnaukh

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of January 7, the tax service building in Dnipro was damaged. This was reported on Facebook by the acting head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine, Lesya Karnaukh, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Karnaukh noted, the blast wave blew out windows and doors, damaged offices, but no one was injured.

We are promptly repairing the damage. Everything lost will definitely be restored - the post says.

Karnaukh also published photos of the aftermath of the attack.

Recall

In Dnipro, as a result of the attack on the night of January 7, a high-rise building was damaged. Fires also broke out on the territories of a kindergarten and a vocational school.