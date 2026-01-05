Russia systematically attacks American businesses in Ukraine: Sybiha calls strike on oil production plant in Dnipro deliberate

A targeted Russian strike severely damaged a civilian sunflower oil production plant in Dnipro, owned by the well-known American company "Bunge." As stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, this attack was not a mistake — it was deliberate, UNN reports.

A targeted Russian strike severely damaged a civilian sunflower oil production plant in Dnipro, owned by the well-known American company "Bunge." This attack was not a mistake — it was deliberate. The Russians have repeatedly tried to strike this facility - Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia has systematically attacked American businesses in Ukraine.

Last year, Russian strikes damaged Boeing offices in Kyiv, a large American electronics manufacturer in Zakarpattia, and other facilities. During the full-scale war, approximately half of the members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine suffered damage or destruction to their facilities to varying degrees - Sybiha added.

According to him, Putin's attacks on American businesses and American interests in Ukraine demonstrate his complete disregard for peace efforts led by President Donald Trump. That is why advancing peace efforts is urgent - and Ukraine is ready to move forward - as is strengthening Ukraine's air defense and sanctions pressure on Russia.

Moscow's refusal to reciprocate in response to Ukraine's constructive steps towards peace must have a price. The Kremlin must feel that this price is serious - Sybiha summarized.

300 tons of oil spilled onto Dnipro roads after enemy drone attack - mayor