Alpaca Day and World Contraception Day: what else is celebrated on September 26

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
September 25, 05:19 PM • 13295 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 24345 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 24672 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 56099 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 38351 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 59965 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 59057 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 77159 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 56093 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47589 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
0m/s
80%
763mm
Popular news
Hungarian fighter jets intercepted five Russian planes near NATO airspace in the BalticsVideoSeptember 25, 06:15 PM • 6248 views
European diplomats warned Russia that NATO is ready to shoot down Russian planes - BloombergSeptember 25, 06:27 PM • 2598 views
Ukrainian drones hit three important gas distribution stations in Luhansk region - "Madyar"VideoSeptember 25, 06:41 PM • 3840 views
White House called Trump's sharp "attack" on Russia "negotiating tactic" - WPSeptember 25, 08:15 PM • 2608 views
IAEA recorded the downing of a Russian UAV near the South Ukrainian NPP02:59 AM • 2646 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 17907 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhotoSeptember 25, 11:57 AM • 24666 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend onSeptember 25, 10:50 AM • 32367 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous billSeptember 25, 10:24 AM • 56099 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lieSeptember 25, 10:14 AM • 35455 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
France
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 22300 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 30736 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 64294 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 122277 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 80476 views
Actual
MiG-31
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
The Washington Post
Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Alpaca Day and World Contraception Day: what else is celebrated on September 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

Today marks Alpaca Day, World Contraception Day, and European Day of Languages. Also on September 26 are the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, World Environmental Health Day, and the Birthday of the Gramophone.

Alpaca Day and World Contraception Day: what else is celebrated on September 26

Today, September 26, the world celebrates Alpaca Day and World Contraception Day, which aims to draw attention to the importance of talking about protection against unwanted pregnancy without taboos, writes UNN.

Alpaca Day

The alpaca is a domesticated animal from the camel family that lives high in the Andes: in Ecuador, southern Peru, northern Chile, and western Bolivia. Its main wealth is its extremely soft wool, of which one animal produces up to four kilograms per year.

Alpaca Day was established in 1997 to draw attention to these unique animals, which mountain dwellers have been breeding for centuries. The holiday is intended to remind people of the need to preserve alpacas, their role in agriculture, and their impact on the environment. In 2014, the Alpaca Owners Association established its own celebration tradition to tell people about the importance of these animals in everyday life.

European Day of Languages

On September 26, Europe celebrates the Day of Languages to support linguistic diversity and the development of language teaching worldwide.

The phenomenon of multilingualism has interested scientists for a long time: some easily master several languages, while others find it difficult even with their native language. In the 18th-19th centuries, knowledge of foreign languages was considered a sign of good manners - it was fashionable to insert French, German, or Latin expressions.

The EU officially recognizes 24 languages, all documents and decisions are translated into each of them, and citizens can address European institutions in their own language and receive a response. At a high level, participants' speeches are translated as needed.

Despite the proclaimed equality of languages, English, French, and partly German prevail in the internal work of European bodies. To preserve and develop even the smallest languages, the EU encourages learning several foreign languages and continuing education in adulthood.

Putin's demands regarding the Russian language and church in Ukraine are unacceptable - language ombudswoman18.08.25, 03:19 • 5345 views

World Contraception Day

World Contraception Day, celebrated on September 26, aims to draw attention to the consequences of a lack of sex education and to encourage talking about protection against unwanted pregnancy without taboos. The initiators emphasize: every pregnancy should be desired, and for this, people should be given the knowledge and the right to independently choose contraception methods.

Modern methods not only reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections but also allow women to plan their education and careers.

According to the UN Population Fund, more than 250 million women who want to avoid pregnancy still do not use safe methods due to myths, fear of side effects, pressure from loved ones, or lack of access.

At the direction of Trump administration officials, Belgium wants to burn nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives - NYT12.09.25, 11:21 • 3985 views

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

The total elimination of nuclear weapons has remained a key UN goal since 1946. Since 1959, the issue of disarmament has been constantly discussed at international conferences, and in 1978, the General Assembly identified it as a priority task, supported by all UN Secretaries-General.

As of 2015, there were about 16,000 nuclear weapons in the world, and the countries that possess them not only maintain their arsenals but also modernize them. No single unit has been physically destroyed under international agreements, and negotiations on complete disarmament are not underway.

To emphasize the importance of this problem, the UN General Assembly established September 26 as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. It reminds the world community of the priority of global disarmament, the benefits of a nuclear-weapon-free world, and socio-economic benefits.

World Environmental Health Day

September 26 marks World Environmental Health Day, which was established in 2011 in Indonesia. During the first celebration, students themselves wrote the words and music for the holiday's anthem.

The following year, the event began to be celebrated in many countries in Europe and Africa, focusing on environmental cleanliness: people went out to clean parks, squares, and streets. Since 2013, the USA, Canada, Australia, Asian countries, and Great Britain have joined the celebration.

Activists call on the public to join in preserving nature, because everyone can contribute to improving the state of the environment.

Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US24.09.25, 16:27 • 77160 views

Gramophone's Birthday

On September 26, classical music lovers celebrate Gramophone's Birthday. In 1877, American inventor Thomas Edison created a device for recording sound on a disc - the phonograph. In the same year, Emile Berliner received a patent for his invention - the gramophone. This musical apparatus quickly gained popularity among music connoisseurs due to its simple mechanism and clear sound reproduction.

Despite the fact that today it has been replaced by modern audio devices, millions of music lovers continue to celebrate the holiday, gathering to listen to classical recordings and the most famous songs of the past.

Day of the Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian

On September 26, John the Theologian is honored, who preached the teachings of Christ, and after his sermons, miracles occurred.

John was with Christ during the Last Supper, and after the crucifixion, he remained under the cross with the Mother of God, mourning the Savior. It was then that he heard the words that the Virgin Mary was now his mother, and he cared for her until her Dormition.

Like Jesus, the apostle suffered betrayal and persecution: he was arrested, brought to trial in Rome, and sentenced to death, but John survived poison and even boiling oil, remaining unharmed.

Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: discussed peace, freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church23.09.25, 03:36 • 3263 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyNews of the World
Peru
Rome
Chile
United Nations
Indonesia
Australia
Canada
United Kingdom
United States
Ecuador