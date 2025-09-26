Today, September 26, the world celebrates Alpaca Day and World Contraception Day, which aims to draw attention to the importance of talking about protection against unwanted pregnancy without taboos, writes UNN.

Alpaca Day

The alpaca is a domesticated animal from the camel family that lives high in the Andes: in Ecuador, southern Peru, northern Chile, and western Bolivia. Its main wealth is its extremely soft wool, of which one animal produces up to four kilograms per year.

Alpaca Day was established in 1997 to draw attention to these unique animals, which mountain dwellers have been breeding for centuries. The holiday is intended to remind people of the need to preserve alpacas, their role in agriculture, and their impact on the environment. In 2014, the Alpaca Owners Association established its own celebration tradition to tell people about the importance of these animals in everyday life.

European Day of Languages

On September 26, Europe celebrates the Day of Languages to support linguistic diversity and the development of language teaching worldwide.

The phenomenon of multilingualism has interested scientists for a long time: some easily master several languages, while others find it difficult even with their native language. In the 18th-19th centuries, knowledge of foreign languages was considered a sign of good manners - it was fashionable to insert French, German, or Latin expressions.

The EU officially recognizes 24 languages, all documents and decisions are translated into each of them, and citizens can address European institutions in their own language and receive a response. At a high level, participants' speeches are translated as needed.

Despite the proclaimed equality of languages, English, French, and partly German prevail in the internal work of European bodies. To preserve and develop even the smallest languages, the EU encourages learning several foreign languages and continuing education in adulthood.

Putin's demands regarding the Russian language and church in Ukraine are unacceptable - language ombudswoman

World Contraception Day

World Contraception Day, celebrated on September 26, aims to draw attention to the consequences of a lack of sex education and to encourage talking about protection against unwanted pregnancy without taboos. The initiators emphasize: every pregnancy should be desired, and for this, people should be given the knowledge and the right to independently choose contraception methods.

Modern methods not only reduce the risk of sexually transmitted infections but also allow women to plan their education and careers.

According to the UN Population Fund, more than 250 million women who want to avoid pregnancy still do not use safe methods due to myths, fear of side effects, pressure from loved ones, or lack of access.

At the direction of Trump administration officials, Belgium wants to burn nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives - NYT

International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

The total elimination of nuclear weapons has remained a key UN goal since 1946. Since 1959, the issue of disarmament has been constantly discussed at international conferences, and in 1978, the General Assembly identified it as a priority task, supported by all UN Secretaries-General.

As of 2015, there were about 16,000 nuclear weapons in the world, and the countries that possess them not only maintain their arsenals but also modernize them. No single unit has been physically destroyed under international agreements, and negotiations on complete disarmament are not underway.

To emphasize the importance of this problem, the UN General Assembly established September 26 as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. It reminds the world community of the priority of global disarmament, the benefits of a nuclear-weapon-free world, and socio-economic benefits.

World Environmental Health Day

September 26 marks World Environmental Health Day, which was established in 2011 in Indonesia. During the first celebration, students themselves wrote the words and music for the holiday's anthem.

The following year, the event began to be celebrated in many countries in Europe and Africa, focusing on environmental cleanliness: people went out to clean parks, squares, and streets. Since 2013, the USA, Canada, Australia, Asian countries, and Great Britain have joined the celebration.

Activists call on the public to join in preserving nature, because everyone can contribute to improving the state of the environment.

Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US

Gramophone's Birthday

On September 26, classical music lovers celebrate Gramophone's Birthday. In 1877, American inventor Thomas Edison created a device for recording sound on a disc - the phonograph. In the same year, Emile Berliner received a patent for his invention - the gramophone. This musical apparatus quickly gained popularity among music connoisseurs due to its simple mechanism and clear sound reproduction.

Despite the fact that today it has been replaced by modern audio devices, millions of music lovers continue to celebrate the holiday, gathering to listen to classical recordings and the most famous songs of the past.

Day of the Apostle and Evangelist John the Theologian

On September 26, John the Theologian is honored, who preached the teachings of Christ, and after his sermons, miracles occurred.

John was with Christ during the Last Supper, and after the crucifixion, he remained under the cross with the Mother of God, mourning the Savior. It was then that he heard the words that the Virgin Mary was now his mother, and he cared for her until her Dormition.

Like Jesus, the apostle suffered betrayal and persecution: he was arrested, brought to trial in Rome, and sentenced to death, but John survived poison and even boiling oil, remaining unharmed.

Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew: discussed peace, freedom, and the future of the Ukrainian church