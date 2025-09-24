$41.380.00
48.800.07
ukenru
02:27 PM • 346 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 4846 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 11444 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
11:17 AM • 13729 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
11:04 AM • 23245 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 16405 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28221 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 17495 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 17896 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 14930 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3m/s
65%
756mm
Popular news
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 47690 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 38467 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideoSeptember 24, 06:00 AM • 31050 views
"Drone Wall" could be ready in a year - EU Defense CommissionerSeptember 24, 07:55 AM • 8042 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 24220 views
Publications
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges11:04 AM • 23256 views
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened09:04 AM • 24345 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 28227 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhotoSeptember 24, 05:30 AM • 38604 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhotoSeptember 24, 05:16 AM • 47828 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Olena Zelenska
Donald Tusk
Mykhailo Podolyak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 35807 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 95888 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 55707 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 69805 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 121338 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Fox News
Diia (service)
9K720 Iskander
The Guardian

Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

The American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, with a capital of $150 million, will be a market maker for critical raw materials and the mining industry. The fund will also develop a system of military and political risk insurance to attract investors.

Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US

The Ministry of Economy wants the American-Ukrainian investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine to be a market maker for critical raw materials and the mining industry. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Yehor Perelyhin during his speech at the international forum United by Mining, UNN reports.

Both sides will contribute the full $150 million this year (to the Reconstruction Investment Fund - ed.) and what remains next year. So, currently $150 million will be the total capital. The fund will be replenished from rent from new special permits (for subsoil use - ed.), and from other revenues, for example, from auctions of special permits.

- said Perelyhin.

He outlined the main task of the American-Ukrainian investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The fund is de facto a market maker, we want and are building the system in such a way that the Fund will be a market maker in the critical raw materials market, in the mining industry. The fund wants to see strategic partners.

- explained the Deputy Minister of Economy.

Lithium mining

Perelyhin noted that lithium is on the list of interesting minerals, metals and other critical raw materials in the context of the creation of the Investment Fund.

The Fund's investment protocols have not yet been approved. Therefore, I cannot yet comment on what the criteria, standards and procedures will be 100%, because we are in the process. The Fund will wait until the investment protocols are approved, we understand that this will happen this year in the next two months.

- said Perelyhin.

The U.S.-based Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is launching with graphite, titanium, and lithium projects05.06.25, 03:35 • 4408 views

Political and military risks

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Andriy Telyupa, speaking at the international forum United by Mining, noted that the American-Ukrainian investment fund will enable the development of a system for insuring military and political risks.

When we talk to potential investors, political risks are one of the fundamental issues. Because investing in such projects is an investment for decades. World practice shows that an investor must be fully insured against any eventualities. That is, if we are talking about decades, this includes the possibility of a change of government, nationalization of the project. In order for international companies to come, their risks must be covered as much as possible. We have now built this ecosystem, it is already gradually working. In general, war risk insurance in Ukraine is already covered for about 1 billion dollars.

- said Telyupa.

Draft critical minerals strategy

Telyupa stated that the government sees a clear development of the industry not only as a mining one.

We have now prepared a draft critical minerals strategy. Now we will move on to more detailed discussions, meetings with our international partners, and repeated discussions with the market. The main conclusion of this strategy is that for the Ukrainian economy to grow, the main focus should be not on extraction, but on processing, and then on commodity production. There is a clear vision of which priority minerals and, accordingly, processing should be developed first. We will discuss all this with the market, because we see that products with higher added value will enable Ukrainian exports and Ukrainian business to grow.

- said Telyupa.

Because, according to him, the prospects for growth of raw material exports are quite limited, so the main focus remains on processing and commodity production.

An investment portfolio of projects has already been prepared and is constantly being replenished. There are currently 12 investment projects there. Projects worth 2.4 billion dollars.

- noted Telyupa.

Which regions are of interest to the US for mineral extraction in Ukraine - Ministry of Economy's response17.09.25, 16:48 • 3178 views

Context

On September 17, the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced the allocation of $75 million to the American-Ukrainian investment fund for reconstruction, as a first contribution to launch the fund's investments in critical minerals, hydrocarbons, and related infrastructure in Ukraine.

Ukraine will double this contribution. Thus, the starting positions will amount to $150 million.

Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev reported that Kyiv expects the Reconstruction Investment Fund to have $150 million by the end of this year. And by the end of 2028, the volume could increase by at least $200 million. These funds are sufficient to start the first large-scale investments.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Ukraine