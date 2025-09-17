$41.180.06
Which regions are of interest to the US for mineral extraction in Ukraine - Ministry of Economy's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 904 views

American partners are considering all territories controlled by Ukraine for mineral extraction within the framework of the Ukraine and US Investment Fund for Reconstruction. The geography of interests covers the entire country, including Kirovohrad and Zhytomyr regions.

Which regions are of interest to the US for mineral extraction in Ukraine - Ministry of Economy's response

American partners are considering all territories controlled by Ukraine for mineral extraction within the framework of the Ukraine and US Reconstruction Investment Fund. This was announced by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev during a meeting with journalists, which was attended by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Sobolev commented on which regions are currently of interest to Americans for mineral extraction within the fund.

"The American side is considering all territories controlled by Ukraine. They looked at facilities in Kirovohrad region, Zhytomyr region. The geography of interests covers the entire country, and there are no exceptions here. It is clear that at the stage of investment assessment for each specific project, risks and insurance conditions will be taken into account. This is standard practice, and it is then that investors will make decisions regarding participation," the minister said.

Addition

On September 15, Oleksiy Sobolev reported that American partners were shown facilities that could become starting projects for the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. The delegation visited Kirovohrad region, where they inspected the Byrzulivskyi Mining and Processing Plant and the Likarivske deposit.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the work of the Ukraine and US Reconstruction Investment Fund could start with projects related to graphite, titanium, and lithium.

On September 17, it became known that the US International Development Finance Corporation USA (DFC) made an investment commitment to the Reconstruction Investment Fund in the amount of $75 million, and Ukraine will double this contribution. Thus, the starting positions will amount to $150 million.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
United States
Ukraine