Combined shelling of Kharkiv: 17 wounded, including children and a pregnant woman (updated)

The U.S.-based Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is launching with graphite, titanium, and lithium projects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

The American-Ukrainian Reconstruction Investment Fund will start with projects in the field of graphite, lithium and titanium. The first meeting of the Steering Council of the Fund will take place at the end of July.

The U.S.-based Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is launching with graphite, titanium, and lithium projects

The work of the Investment Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the United States of America may start with projects on graphite, titanium and lithium. This was announced on her page on Facebook by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko following a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, UNN reports. 

An important meeting with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent - on launching the first projects of the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction and investor protection instruments. We have specifics. We are currently working on projects in the field of graphite, lithium, titanium. Partnership with the USA can be mutually beneficial in such projects

- Svyrydenko wrote in the post. 

She also announced the first meeting of the Fund's Governing Council.

This will be an important moment for launching the operational part of the work: approval of committees, procedures, principles for selecting projects

- wrote First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine.

It is noted that the event is scheduled for this summer — at the end of July.

"I separately proposed to expand the Fund's investment mandate. Support for Ukrainian companies, in particular in the defense industry. On the part of the USA - a positive reaction, openness to this direction. Another topic is the expansion of military risk insurance. American companies are ready to invest, but guarantees are needed," Svyrydenko added.

Let us remind you

On June 3, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported that the International Monetary Fund will continue to cooperate with Ukraine regardless of the security situation. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
United States
