Putin's demands regarding the Russian language and church in Ukraine are unacceptable - language ombudswoman

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
August 17, 06:51 PM • 8754 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
August 17, 05:11 PM • 15758 views
Kyiv residents warned about loud noises in the city center on August 17: what happened
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 31861 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 63160 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 125940 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 84665 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 82506 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 66684 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 54583 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 248142 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
68%
747mm
Popular news
Trump to meet Zelensky one-on-one, without European leaders - BildAugust 17, 03:35 PM • 25277 views
Border guards uncovered large-scale smuggling: what was seizedPhotoAugust 17, 03:56 PM • 5352 views
Zelenskyy responded to proposals regarding territorial concessions to RussiaAugust 17, 04:24 PM • 6782 views
Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is knownAugust 17, 04:52 PM • 8606 views
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza StripPhotoAugust 17, 07:19 PM • 8350 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 63155 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 368141 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 318904 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 322200 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 328684 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Child
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Brussels
France
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 23646 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 22610 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 58456 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 47968 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 116252 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Bild
Truth Social
Football
Shahed-136

Putin's demands regarding the Russian language and church in Ukraine are unacceptable - language ombudswoman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, stated that Putin's demands regarding the Russian language and the Moscow Patriarchate are unacceptable. She emphasized that these are tools of ideological war against Ukraine's independence.

Putin's demands regarding the Russian language and church in Ukraine are unacceptable - language ombudswoman

The demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant the Russian language official status in Ukraine and to legitimize the Moscow Patriarchate are unacceptable. This was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, Putin is once again trying to dictate his terms to Ukraine: among the "demands" voiced during negotiations with US President Donald Trump are to grant the Russian language official status and to legitimize the Moscow Patriarchate.

These demands are cynical and unacceptable. They have nothing to do with human rights or freedom of choice. This is a weapon of ideological warfare aimed at undermining Ukrainian independence, splitting society, and returning us to colonial status.

- noted the language ombudswoman.

She points out that the Russian language is not a "language of communication," as the Kremlin tries to present it.

This is an instrument of imperial policy, which for centuries imposed inferiority, destroyed Ukrainian culture, and tried to erase our identity. The Moscow Patriarchate is part of the same mechanism of subjugation.

- believes Ivanovska.

Kremlin's conditions for a possible end to the war in Ukraine have emerged - Reuters17.08.25, 09:34 • 4724 views

She emphasized that Ukraine has already paid a huge price for the right to be itself.

"Thousands of lives have been given at the front, in our peaceful cities and villages – and each of them proves: our language, our faith, our culture are not for sale and are not exchanged for an illusory 'peace'. We must be aware: concessions on the language issue are equivalent to concessions on the issue of freedom. A step back in language is a step towards losing the state. Ukrainian was, is, and will be the only state language. Our strength is in our own word. Our freedom is in the Ukrainian language. Language is a weapon. And we will not allow it to be taken away," Ivanovska summarized.

Context

According to The New York Times, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during the summit in Alaska, requested guarantees that the Russian language would become official in Ukraine, and also demanded security for Russian Orthodox churches.

Recall

The Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, calls for updating the law on the ratification of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages. She proposes excluding the Russian language from the list of those requiring protection, as it does not need Ukraine's support.

Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska15.07.25, 22:40 • 380346 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine