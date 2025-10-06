Ukraine's youth national team will play against Spain in the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup

The Ukrainian U-20 national team will play against the Spanish national team in the 1/8 finals of the 2026 Youth World Championship, which is taking place in Chile. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, according to UNN.

As UNN reported, the Ukrainian U-20 youth national team defeated Paraguay with a score of 2:1 in the final match of the group stage of the World Championship in Chile. This victory secured the Ukrainians first place in Group B with seven points.

Ukraine was supposed to play against the team that took third place in one of the A/C/D quartets.

Ukraine U-20 advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 from the first place in the group

It was determined overnight that Ukraine's opponent in the 1/8 finals will be the Spanish national team, which took third place in Group C. The match will take place in Valparaíso at the "Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander" stadium on Tuesday, October 7. The match is scheduled to start at 22:30 Kyiv time.

Bookmakers favor the Spaniards, with odds of 1.6 for their victory. For Ukraine's victory, the odds are 4.2.

The winner of the pair will meet the winner of the match between Colombia and South Africa, who will play their match on Wednesday, October 8.

The Ukrainian U-20 youth national football team started the Youth World Championship with a 2:1 victory over the Republic of Korea.

In the second match of the group stage, Dmytro Mykhailenko's team drew with Panama - 1:1.