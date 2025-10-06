$41.230.05
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Ukraine's youth national team will play against Spain in the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 598 views

Ukraine's U-20 youth national team will play against Spain in the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup in Chile. The match will take place on October 7 at 22:30 Kyiv time in Valparaíso.

Ukraine's youth national team will play against Spain in the 1/8 finals of the 2026 World Cup

The Ukrainian U-20 national team will play against the Spanish national team in the 1/8 finals of the 2026 Youth World Championship, which is taking place in Chile. This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, according to UNN.

Details

As UNN reported, the Ukrainian U-20 youth national team defeated Paraguay with a score of 2:1 in the final match of the group stage of the World Championship in Chile. This victory secured the Ukrainians first place in Group B with seven points.

Ukraine was supposed to play against the team that took third place in one of the A/C/D quartets.

Ukraine U-20 advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 from the first place in the group04.10.25, 01:00 • 3210 views

It was determined overnight that Ukraine's opponent in the 1/8 finals will be the Spanish national team, which took third place in Group C. The match will take place in Valparaíso at the "Estadio Elías Figueroa Brander" stadium on Tuesday, October 7. The match is scheduled to start at 22:30 Kyiv time.

Bookmakers favor the Spaniards, with odds of 1.6 for their victory. For Ukraine's victory, the odds are 4.2.

The winner of the pair will meet the winner of the match between Colombia and South Africa, who will play their match on Wednesday, October 8.

Recall

The Ukrainian U-20 youth national football team started the Youth World Championship with a 2:1 victory over the Republic of Korea.

In the second match of the group stage, Dmytro Mykhailenko's team drew with Panama - 1:1.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

