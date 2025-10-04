Ukraine U-20 advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 from the first place in the group

The Ukrainian U-20 national football team took first place in Group B at the World Championship, which is currently taking place in Chile. In the final match of the group stage, Dmytro Mykhailenko's team defeated Paraguay, reports UNN.

The first half was evenly contested - it was clear that both teams were more eager to keep their own goal intact than to take risks - 0:0.

However, already in the opening minute of the second half, the "blue and yellows" executed a brilliant multi-pass combination, which ended with a precise shot by Maksym Derkach, who had just come on as a substitute, making it 1:0.

In the 69th minute of the game, the Latin Americans managed to equalize: after a cross, the ball changed trajectory off Melnychenko's foot and flew into Krapivtsov's net - 1:1.

And already in the 80th minute, the Ukrainians took the lead again: Matviy Ponomarenko, who also came on from the bench, struck an irresistible long-range shot, setting the final score of the match - 2:1.

Thus, the Ukrainians gained 7 points and single-handedly won Group B. Mykhailenko's team's opponent in the 1/8 finals will be determined later, but it is already known that it will be a team that takes third place in one of the A/C/D quartets. Before the final round, this position is held by the national teams of Chile, Brazil, and Cuba, respectively.

The Ukrainian U-20 national football team started the youth world championship with a 2:1 victory over the Republic of Korea.

In the second match of the group stage, Dmytro Mykhailenko's team drew with Panama - 1:1.

