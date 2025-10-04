Ukraine U-20 advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 from the first place in the group

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
October 3, 04:00 PM • 17847 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 28349 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 38595 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 38837 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 25817 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 40348 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 32047 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 20471 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
October 3, 07:29 AM • 20344 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 16614 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
2.2m/s
70%
753mm
Popular news
Lithuanian Culture Minister resigns after failing to state whose Crimea isOctober 3, 01:25 PM • 3948 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 23917 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 12522 views
"Six Minutes": Bessent yelled at Svyrydenko during February's mineral deal discussion - Media05:22 PM • 11044 views
Hamas agreed to Trump's peace plan for the Gaza Strip08:35 PM • 6144 views
Publications
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 23976 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 31908 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 38595 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 38837 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 40348 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Crimea
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 12567 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 17847 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 29075 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 32363 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 75304 views
Actual
The New York Times
SWIFT
TikTok
Facebook
Instagram

Ukraine U-20 advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 from the first place in the group

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The Ukrainian U-20 youth national team defeated Paraguay 2-1 in the final match of the group stage of the World Cup in Chile. This victory secured the Ukrainians first place in Group B with seven points.

Ukraine U-20 advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 from the first place in the group

The Ukrainian U-20 national football team took first place in Group B at the World Championship, which is currently taking place in Chile. In the final match of the group stage, Dmytro Mykhailenko's team defeated Paraguay, reports UNN.

Details

The first half was evenly contested - it was clear that both teams were more eager to keep their own goal intact than to take risks - 0:0.

However, already in the opening minute of the second half, the "blue and yellows" executed a brilliant multi-pass combination, which ended with a precise shot by Maksym Derkach, who had just come on as a substitute, making it 1:0.

In the 69th minute of the game, the Latin Americans managed to equalize: after a cross, the ball changed trajectory off Melnychenko's foot and flew into Krapivtsov's net - 1:1.

And already in the 80th minute, the Ukrainians took the lead again: Matviy Ponomarenko, who also came on from the bench, struck an irresistible long-range shot, setting the final score of the match - 2:1.

Thus, the Ukrainians gained 7 points and single-handedly won Group B. Mykhailenko's team's opponent in the 1/8 finals will be determined later, but it is already known that it will be a team that takes third place in one of the A/C/D quartets. Before the final round, this position is held by the national teams of Chile, Brazil, and Cuba, respectively.

Recall

The Ukrainian U-20 national football team started the youth world championship with a 2:1 victory over the Republic of Korea.

In the second match of the group stage, Dmytro Mykhailenko's team drew with Panama - 1:1.

Ukrainian footballer Sudakov scored his debut goal for Benfica in the Portuguese championship21.09.25, 06:15 • 4057 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Paraguay
Chile