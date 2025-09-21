$41.250.00
Ukrainian footballer Sudakov scored his debut goal for Benfica in the Portuguese championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Georgiy Sudakov scored his debut goal for Lisbon's Benfica in an away match of the sixth round of the Portuguese championship against AVS. The Ukrainian scored in the third added minute of the first half, and his team won with a score of 3:0.

Ukrainian footballer Sudakov scored his debut goal for Benfica in the Portuguese championship

Ukrainian national football team midfielder Georgiy Sudakov scored his debut goal for Lisbon's "Benfica". This happened in an away match of the sixth round of the Portuguese championship against "AVS", reports UNN.

Details

In the third minute of added time to the first half, Sudakov picked up the ball in the opponent's penalty area and powerfully and accurately shot at the goal.

It was later revealed that the Ukrainian was recognized as the best player of the match, which ended with Benfica's 3-0 victory.

Sudakov himself wrote on Instagram that he was "incredibly happy about his debut goal."

For reference

Georgiy Sudakov became a Benfica player at the end of August. The player's transfer cost the Portuguese club 27 million euros.

Recall

In early September, Georgiy Sudakov's house in Kyiv was damaged by a night missile and drone attack. The footballer published a video of the destruction, expressing outrage at the actions of the occupiers.

Trubin and Sudakov will be coached by Jose Mourinho: Benfica announced the appointment of a new coach18.09.25, 19:58 • 3602 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Portugal