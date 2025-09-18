$41.190.02
Trubin and Sudakov will be coached by Jose Mourinho: Benfica announced the appointment of a new coach

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Portuguese club Benfica has appointed Jose Mourinho as its new head coach. The contract is valid until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Trubin and Sudakov will be coached by Jose Mourinho: Benfica announced the appointment of a new coach

Portuguese "Benfica", for which Ukrainians Anatoliy Trubin and Georgiy Sudakov play, has appointed Jose Mourinho as the new head coach, who returns to the "Eagles" after 25 years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the club's statement.

Details

"Benfica" announces that it has reached an agreement with coach Jose Mario dos Santos Mourinho Felix on the conclusion of an employment contract, which will be valid until the end of the 2026/27 sports season" 

- the club's statement reads.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that Portuguese "Benfica" fired head coach Bruno Lage after losing to Azerbaijani "Qarabag" in the UEFA Champions League.

Jose Mourinho's last club was Turkish "Fenerbahçe", from which he was fired after his club failed to get past "Benfica" in the Champions League play-offs, losing 1-0 on aggregate over two matches.

We also note that "Benfica" was the first professional club in Mourinho's coaching career. After working as an assistant to Bobby Robson and Louis van Gaal at Barcelona, Mourinho became the head coach of Benfica in September 2000, but resigned after only 11 matches.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
