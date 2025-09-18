Global Debt Exceeds 235% of World GDP: Private Loans Shrink, Public Ones Grow – IMF

The global economy is experiencing high debt tension. Global debt remains at over 235% of GDP, according to updated IMF Global Debt Database data. Despite the stabilization of indicators, the structure of debt has undergone significant changes - private liabilities have decreased, while public ones have continued to grow. This was reported by the IMF, writes UNN.

According to the International Monetary Fund, public debt has grown to almost 93%, and private debt has fallen to less than 143% of global GDP. If these percentages are converted into monetary equivalent, then global debt amounts to $251 trillion, of which $99.2 trillion is accounted for by states and $151.8 trillion by the private sector.

Further contraction in private lending offset the increase in government borrowing. But the imbalance between sectors, as well as between countries with different income levels, remains significant - the IMF analysis notes.

As before, the global economy is most affected by the United States and China. Thus, the US public debt grew to 121% of GDP, and China's to 88%. At the same time, private borrowing in the US fell by 4.5 points, while in China, on the contrary, it grew to 206% of GDP.

Developing countries show mixed dynamics: in Brazil, India, and Mexico, private debt increased, while in Chile, Colombia, and Thailand, it decreased. In low-income countries, growth is limited by weak financial development and tight liquidity conditions.

The International Monetary Fund emphasizes that high levels of government borrowing and deficits, which average 5% of GDP, remain key risks.

Governments need to implement gradual fiscal adjustments to avoid crowding out private investment and ensure medium-term stability - the IMF report says.

