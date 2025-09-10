$41.250.03
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 04:05 PM
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 06:31 AM
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine and IMF discussed financial needs and reforms for further cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture met with the IMF mission. Ukraine's financial needs and reforms for further cooperation were discussed, including privatization and de-shadowing of the economy.

Ukraine and IMF discussed financial needs and reforms for further cooperation

Representatives of the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture met with the International Monetary Fund mission, during which they discussed Ukraine's financial needs and reforms that could form the basis for further cooperation with the Fund. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that among the key issues of the meeting were privatization, de-shadowing of the economy, maintaining incentives for small and medium-sized businesses, and the development of targeted support programs.

The main goal of the current mission is to provide an independent assessment of Ukraine's financial needs in the medium term. This is critically important in the context of the 2026 budget process to ensure macro-financial stability and support development. At the same time, such assessments will serve as a guide for donors and will be of significant importance during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank

- stated Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture.

The parties paid special attention to stimulating economic growth without additional budget expenditures. In particular, they discussed the "Affordable Loans 5-7-9%" programs and compensation for capital investments within the framework of the "Made in Ukraine" policy.

The importance of de-shadowing the economy was also discussed. The parties agreed that a comprehensive "roadmap" in this area would level the playing field for businesses, expand access to financing, and reduce the share of shadow operations. The IMF is ready to provide the necessary technical support.

They also considered options for simplifying tax administration, increasing the transparency of VAT chains, and the possibility of using state support programs as a tool to stimulate businesses to emerge from the shadow economy.

The IMF mission emphasized that the next step should be the preparation of a conceptual note on de-shadowing the economy, which will form the basis for policy formulation within the new cooperation program.

The meeting also discussed the need to attract domestic and foreign investments by creating a stable and transparent business environment.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met with the IMF mission and submitted a request for a new cooperation program. Ukraine has passed 8 reviews under the current program, and the 2026 state budget is formed taking into account the long-term war.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the "5-7-9%" program until March 2027
08.09.25, 22:30

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

