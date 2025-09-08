$41.220.13
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
04:59 PM • 10732 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
03:42 PM • 15614 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 16345 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 38120 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24064 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25483 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26242 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 26845 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 29885 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the “5-7-9%” program until March 2027

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the "5-7-9%" program for agreements from 2022-2025 until March 31, 2027. This decision will help avoid loan defaults in 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the “5-7-9%” program until March 2027

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the "5-7-9%" program for credit agreements concluded in 2022-2025 until March 31, 2027. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"The government continues to work. We held a thematic meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers – this time focusing on supporting entrepreneurs in various sectors. A number of important changes that the market was waiting for. Agricultural sector: extended until March 31, 2027, the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the "5-7-9%" program for credit agreements concluded in 2022-2025," Svyrydenko reported.

She added that this decision will help avoid the risk of default on loans in 2026 and will allow, in wartime conditions, to continue sowing and harvesting, rebuilding destroyed farms, and further ensuring the country's food security.

Recall

The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council (VAR) appealed to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko with a demand to urgently unblock the export of oilseeds. After the introduction of a 10% duty, shipments of soybeans and rapeseed from Ukrainian ports have virtually stopped, which creates serious risks for the agricultural sector and the country's economy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyAgronomy news
Yulia Svyrydenko