The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the “5-7-9%” program until March 2027

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the "5-7-9%" program for credit agreements concluded in 2022-2025 until March 31, 2027. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"The government continues to work. We held a thematic meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers – this time focusing on supporting entrepreneurs in various sectors. A number of important changes that the market was waiting for. Agricultural sector: extended until March 31, 2027, the possibility for agrarians to prolong loans under the "5-7-9%" program for credit agreements concluded in 2022-2025," Svyrydenko reported.

She added that this decision will help avoid the risk of default on loans in 2026 and will allow, in wartime conditions, to continue sowing and harvesting, rebuilding destroyed farms, and further ensuring the country's food security.

Recall

The All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council (VAR) appealed to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko with a demand to urgently unblock the export of oilseeds. After the introduction of a 10% duty, shipments of soybeans and rapeseed from Ukrainian ports have virtually stopped, which creates serious risks for the agricultural sector and the country's economy.