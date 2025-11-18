Rescuers in Chile are searching for tourists lost during a snowstorm in Patagonia

Rescuers have begun searching for a group of tourists who went missing during a powerful snowstorm in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, in the southern Patagonia region, which reportedly killed at least two Mexicans, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Among the victims was a woman who died after being evacuated, local TV channel T13 reported.

Guillermo Ruiz, the presidential delegate for the southern Chilean province of Última Esperanza, told T13 that rescuers are still trying to find seven people, but bad weather is complicating the search.

The tourists got lost near the Los Perros camp in the national park, which, according to Ruiz, can only be reached in four to five hours from the nearest accessible point by car.

The area was hit by a snowstorm with strong winds exceeding 193 km/h (120 mph), equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.

Torres del Paine National Park, with its mountain peaks and subpolar forests, covers an area of about 1,810 square kilometers (700 square miles) and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.