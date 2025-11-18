$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
07:06 PM • 7078 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
06:35 PM • 13541 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
04:46 PM • 18975 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 28409 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
November 18, 02:10 PM • 39668 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
November 18, 02:05 PM • 22943 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
November 18, 12:54 PM • 24562 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
November 18, 11:49 AM • 26185 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 25855 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31945 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Electricity outage schedules
Rescuers in Chile are searching for tourists lost during a snowstorm in Patagonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1202 views

Rescuers are searching for seven tourists who went missing during a powerful snowstorm in Chile's Torres del Paine National Park. At least two Mexicans have died, and the search is complicated by bad weather.

Rescuers in Chile are searching for tourists lost during a snowstorm in Patagonia

Rescuers have begun searching for a group of tourists who went missing during a powerful snowstorm in Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, in the southern Patagonia region, which reportedly killed at least two Mexicans, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Among the victims was a woman who died after being evacuated, local TV channel T13 reported.

Guillermo Ruiz, the presidential delegate for the southern Chilean province of Última Esperanza, told T13 that rescuers are still trying to find seven people, but bad weather is complicating the search.

Yacht crash with tourists in Egypt: 4 dead, 9 people missing26.11.24, 16:06 • 18384 views

The tourists got lost near the Los Perros camp in the national park, which, according to Ruiz, can only be reached in four to five hours from the nearest accessible point by car.

The area was hit by a snowstorm with strong winds exceeding 193 km/h (120 mph), equivalent to a Category 3 hurricane.

Additionally

Torres del Paine National Park, with its mountain peaks and subpolar forests, covers an area of about 1,810 square kilometers (700 square miles) and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Hurricane in the USA
Reuters
Chile
Mexico