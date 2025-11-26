The Gemini South Telescope in Chile has unveiled a stunning new photo of a 'cosmic butterfly'

In Chile, the Gemini South telescope captured a stunning image of the "Butterfly" Nebula – one of the most beautiful cosmic objects in the constellation Scorpius. The photo was released by the National Science Foundation's NoirLab. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The image, taken last month, shows a bipolar nebula located between 2,500 and 3,800 light-years from Earth. At the center of this celestial "butterfly" is a white dwarf that shed its outer gas layers in the past. It is this gas that forms the spectacular "wings" that glow due to the heat of the aging star.

The nebula was chosen not by chance – it was selected by Chilean schoolchildren to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the International Gemini Observatory, emphasizing its symbolic beauty and scientific value.

