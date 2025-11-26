$42.400.03
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
The Gemini South Telescope in Chile has unveiled a stunning new photo of a 'cosmic butterfly'

The Chilean telescope managed to capture an exceptionally beautiful and clear image of the 'Butterfly' Nebula, located in the constellation Scorpius.

In Chile, the Gemini South telescope captured a stunning image of the "Butterfly" Nebula – one of the most beautiful cosmic objects in the constellation Scorpius. The photo was released by the National Science Foundation's NoirLab. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The image, taken last month, shows a bipolar nebula located between 2,500 and 3,800 light-years from Earth. At the center of this celestial "butterfly" is a white dwarf that shed its outer gas layers in the past. It is this gas that forms the spectacular "wings" that glow due to the heat of the aging star.

Part. Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new research

The nebula was chosen not by chance – it was selected by Chilean schoolchildren to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the International Gemini Observatory, emphasizing its symbolic beauty and scientific value.

Part. Webb Telescope discovers unique triple star system Apep with rare stars

Stepan Haftko

