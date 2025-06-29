$41.590.00
Belgian Royal Family Stuck in Chile Due to Plane Damage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were forced to remain in Chile due to aircraft damage: during taxiing to the runway, a tow bar detached, damaging a landing gear tire. This was the first visit of Belgian monarchs to Chile in 65 years.

Belgian Royal Family Stuck in Chile Due to Plane Damage

Belgian monarchs with a large retinue "suffered" during their visit to Chile. They were forced to stay in the country due to malfunctions on the runway and taxiing problems on the runway.

UNN reports with reference to HLN, NU.nl and RTL.

Details

Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde visited Chile - it was the first visit to the South American country in 65 years. But this visit had technical problems from the very beginning. Eventually, the Belgian monarchs with great honors, along with ministers, businessmen, scientists, and representatives of the Belgian media, could not return earlier due to problems with the plane.

They were supposed to leave the country at 5:00 PM (local time) on Thursday, June 26. However, they may have to wait a few more days.

The reason is that their plane was damaged. The plane had a problem with the runway when it was taxiing onto the runway for takeoff,

"It seems that the rod that towed the plane broke down, and a tire on the plane's landing gear was damaged," explained the Belgian media RTL.

On Saturday morning local time, the plane was finally able to return to Belgium, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.

Recall

81-year-old Queen Silvia of Sweden underwent Hallux Valgus surgery. Due to this, all her meetings for the coming weeks have been cancelled, and she will be resting until Easter.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Donald Trump's invitation to visit Great Britain on a state visit at the end of the year. Trump accepted Charles III's offer and will be the first leader to be received twice by the British monarch.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Chile
Donald Trump
Charles III
Belgium
Tesla
