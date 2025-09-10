For the first time in the world, the level of obesity in children and adolescents has exceeded the level of underweight - UNICEF

$41.120.13
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 10195 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 29152 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 46691 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 41093 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 27615 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 32661 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
September 10, 06:30 AM
September 10, 06:30 AM • 22687 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM
September 10, 01:02 AM • 48758 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM
September 9, 07:32 PM • 100446 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 07:32 PM
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missiles
September 10, 03:12 AM
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded
September 10, 05:17 AM
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in Poland
September 10, 06:04 AM
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one word
September 10, 07:17 AM
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
September 10, 09:29 AM
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 10:41 AM
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 29118 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
September 10, 09:29 AM
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
September 10, 08:44 AM
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 41064 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating Azerbaijan
September 9, 07:32 PM
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
September 9, 07:45 AM
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
September 8, 03:39 PM
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
September 8, 03:06 PM
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
September 8, 06:53 AM
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
September 7, 08:47 AM
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Mi-8
Facebook

For the first time in the world, the level of obesity in children and adolescents has exceeded the level of underweight - UNICEF

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

In 2025, the global level of obesity among children and adolescents (5-19 years old) for the first time exceeded the level of underweight. According to UNICEF, obesity affects 188 million people in 190 countries.

For the first time in the world, the level of obesity in children and adolescents has exceeded the level of underweight - UNICEF

In 2025, for the first time in history, the global level of obesity among children and adolescents (aged 5 to 19) exceeded the level of underweight, according to a report by the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). According to the organization's assessment, obesity affects one in ten children and adolescents in 190 countries, totaling about 188 million people, writes UNN.

The prevalence of underweight among children aged 5 to 19 decreased from 13% to 9.2% since 2000, while obesity rates increased from 3% to 9.4%. Currently, obesity exceeds underweight in all regions of the world, with the exception of Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

- the report states.

Several Pacific island nations have the highest prevalence of obesity in the world: 38% among adolescents in Niue, 37% in the Cook Islands, and 33% in Nauru. These rates, which have doubled since 2000, are largely due to the shift from traditional diets to cheap, high-calorie imported foods.

Many high-income countries still have high levels of obesity: for example, 27% of children in Chile suffer from obesity, and 21% in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

One in five children and adolescents worldwide, or 391 million people, are overweight, with a significant portion of them currently classified as obese.

The report notes that ultra-processed foods and fast food high in sugar, refined starch, salt, unhealthy fats, and additives shape children's diets not by their own choice, but due to an unhealthy food environment. These products dominate stores and schools, and digital marketing gives the food industry powerful access to a young audience.

Without measures to prevent overweight and obesity in children, countries may face lifelong medical and economic consequences, exceeding, for example, $210 billion in Peru, due to obesity-related health problems. The global economic impact of overweight and obesity is expected to exceed $4 trillion annually by 2035.

- UNICEF added.

Genetic test can predict obesity in childhood - study21.07.25, 15:00 • 3516 views

Olga Rozgon

HealthNews of the World
Peru
Chile
UNICEF
United Arab Emirates
United States