Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 24782 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 37861 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 33039 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 42222 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 48430 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 65612 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149816 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57594 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 74725 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Wine and Summer: What to Buy at EKO MARKET and What to Drink with the Main Beverage of the Warm Season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

The EKO MARKET supermarket chain offers a selection of wines for the summer season that perfectly pair with various dishes. The selection includes Radacini Sauvignon Blanc, Fleuron Royal Blanc, Casillero del Diablo Carmenere, Marengo Brut Bianco, and Kakheturi Pomegranate Red.

Wine and Summer: What to Buy at EKO MARKET and What to Drink with the Main Beverage of the Warm Season

Summer is the season for evening picnics, leisurely strolls, and long conversations with loved ones. When the heat subsides and seasonal vegetables, cheese, shashlik, or berry desserts appear on the table, you want to open a bottle of wine: not too heavy, but with character, not boring, but without pretensions. The dish it pairs with will depend on the wine you choose. What to drink and what to eat for the wine to reveal its full bouquet was told by the EKO MARKET supermarket chain, as reported by UNN.

Summer classic - Radacini Sauvignon Blanc

White dry Moldovan wine Radacini Sauvignon Blanc is a pure summer classic. Light, fresh, with notes of citrus and green apple. It has everything you need for a hot day: refreshing acidity, simplicity, and sophistication. It pairs perfectly with seafood, vegetable salads, and light cheeses. We recommend drinking it well chilled, preferably on a terrace or outdoors, and you can buy this wine at EKO MARKET for 170 UAH.

France in a glass of wine - Fleuron Royal Blanc

White dry French wine Fleuron Royal Blanc is a slightly less known, but quite interesting wine: soft, delicate, with fruity notes. This is an option for those who love tenderness and elegance in a glass. It has no sharp acids or excessive dryness, so it is easy to drink even without food. It perfectly complements dishes with chicken, avocado, or fish. It is currently sold at EKO MARKET with a significant discount and costs 169 UAH.

Dry Chilean - Casillero del Diablo Carmenere

Dry Chilean wine Casillero del Diablo Carmenere is ideal for those who do not betray red wine even in summer. It is a deep, spicy, and rich wine with notes of dark berries and light tannins. You want to pair it with steak or grilled meat, although it can also handle hard cheese on an evening plate. Ideal when day turns into night and coolness appears.

At EKO MARKET, this wine costs 499 UAH.

Bubbles - this is Marengo Brut Bianco

Ukrainian sparkling Marengo Brut Bianco is always about mood. And if you want to create a festive atmosphere, even just on the balcony or during gatherings with friends, this Brut will be a good solution. It is not too sweet, quite light, but with character. You can drink it as an aperitif or with fruits, light snacks, canapés. You don't have to wait for a reason to uncork a bottle of sparkling wine, the price of which at EKO MARKET is 209 UAH.

Pomegranate Georgian - in the character of Kakheturi Pomegranate Red

Fruity semi-sweet Kakheturi Pomegranate Red is the most unexpected choice in the selection. Pomegranate wine is bright, berry, sweetish, with an oriental trail. It's not for everyone, but if you want something dessert-like, unusual - try it! It tastes good with cheesecakes, berry pastries, or just with an ice cube in a glass at the end of a hot day. And it's sold at EKO MARKET for 129 UAH!

When choosing wine, the main thing is not to blindly chase labels or rules, listen to yourself, what you want now - lightness or depth, fruits or sourness, conversations or silence. Wine is about mood and if you feel good with it - you made the right choice, in which EKO MARKET can definitely help you, as it has not only a wide selection of wines on its shelves, but also affordable prices for any budget!

Lilia Podolyak

Business News
Chile
France
Ukraine
Georgia