Ukraine U-20 drew with Panama at the 2025 World Cup

The Ukrainian U-20 national football team drew 1-1 with Panama in their second group stage match of the 2025 World Cup, which is taking place in Chile. This is reported by UNN with reference to the match broadcast.

Details

Dmytro Mykhailenko's team opened the scoring in the 6th minute, with Hennadiy Sinchuk converting a penalty. However, the opponent equalized before halftime, with Gustavo Herrera scoring in the 36th minute.

In the second half, both teams actively fought for victory, but neither of them managed to change the result.

The Ukrainian youth national team will conclude the group stage with a match against Paraguay on Friday, October 3, at 11:00 PM Kyiv time.

Recall

On September 27, the 24th FIFA U-20 World Cup began in Chile. The Ukrainian national football team started the youth World Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Republic of Korea.