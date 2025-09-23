Chinese exports reached a record surplus of $1.2 trillion despite US tariffs

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
September 22, 08:12 PM • 6902 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 17608 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 25366 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 30170 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 43702 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 56721 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53991 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 28163 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 50783 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 25208 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3m/s
59%
752mm
Popular news
Ambassadors of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger visited occupied Crimea. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused African diplomats of hypocrisySeptember 22, 04:37 PM • 4992 views
Illegal enrichment of over UAH 16 million: Kyiv judge Kropyvna served with notice of suspicionSeptember 22, 05:16 PM • 7142 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - SanduSeptember 22, 05:57 PM • 10609 views
Occupied Crimea under drone attack: explosions heard in SevastopolSeptember 22, 06:33 PM • 8330 views
In the capital of the Russian Federation, a plane flew extremely low over buildings amid the threat of drone attacksVideoSeptember 22, 07:33 PM • 5204 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40552 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 43702 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 56721 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 53991 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 50783 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Radosław Sikorski
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
New York City
United States
Canada
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 40551 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 21494 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 37959 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 88543 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 111047 views
Actual
MiG-31
Fox News
Bild
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Chinese exports reached a record surplus of $1.2 trillion despite US tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

China's export sector recorded a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion despite tough US tariffs. This raises concerns around the world about the risks to the national economies of other countries.

Chinese exports reached a record surplus of $1.2 trillion despite US tariffs

Despite tough American tariffs, China's export sector has shown a record trade surplus of $1.2 trillion, raising global concerns about risks to the national economies of other countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Over the past five months, China's export strategy has shown unexpected resilience. Shipments to India have risen to an all-time high, the African direction has reached a record level, and sales volumes in Southeast Asia have exceeded even the peak figures of the pandemic period.

This forces governments of various countries to balance between protecting their own producers and an unwillingness to openly conflict with China - the world's second-largest exporter and a key partner for more than half of the world's states.

China has proven its ability to quickly master new markets and gain share abroad

- notes Adam Wolfe, an economist at Absolute Strategy Research.

Although only Mexico has publicly imposed tariffs of up to 50% on Chinese products, pressure on governments is growing in other regions. India has received dozens of requests to investigate the dumping of Chinese goods, Indonesia is preparing measures after the mass sale of cheap products on social networks, and in Latin America, Chile and Ecuador are already restricting imports.

Analysts warn that China's excessive focus on exports only deepens internal imbalances. Industrial companies' profits fell by 1.7% in the first seven months of the year, and deflationary trends threaten to become the longest in decades.

This complicates Beijing's plan to reorient the economy towards domestic consumption.

Addition

Given the above, it turns out that China is avoiding American tariffs and reorienting its goods to other markets.

  • India, Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are already flooded with cheap Chinese imports.
    • Governments are afraid to impose high tariffs: on the one hand, they need to protect the economy, and on the other hand, they risk spoiling relations with China, a key partner.
      • Within China itself, this is also a problem: companies are lowering prices to sell abroad, and this only deepens deflation and falling profits.

        US will not impose tariffs on China over Russian oil without Europe - Minister16.09.25, 08:54 • 4134 views

        Veronika Marchenko

        EconomyNews of the World
        Bloomberg L.P.
        Chile
        Mexico
        Indonesia
        India
        China
        Ecuador